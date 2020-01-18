Telefunken announces massive discount on seven TVs during Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a very strong response in Indian Markets, Telefunken, one of the oldest, globally recognised, consumer Electronics brands (Videotex International - Official Brand Licensee of Telefunken) partners with Amazon for its Great Indian Sale 2020.

Telefunken during the sale period, announces great deals on its range of TVs. The sale is being held from January 19th to 22nd January and for Prime members, the Amazon Great India Sale will begin 12 hours early i.e., on January 18 at 12 pm (noon) IST. Along with the Amazing deals on Amazon, you can also avail a whopping 10 per cent Discount with instant payments from SBI Cards.

Here's a quick look at Telefunken's Top Deals during the first Sale of Amazon in the year 2020:

Telefunken TVs - TFK32N

Before Price - Rs 7999

Amazon Sale Price - Rs 6999

Telefunken TVs - TFK32S

Before Price - Rs 9999

Amazon Sale Price - Rs 8999

Telefunken TVs - TFK40S

Before Price - Rs 16999

Amazon Sale Price - Rs 15999

Telefunken TVs - TFK50S

Before Price - Rs 22999

Amazon Sale Price - Rs 21999

Telefunken TVs - TFK50QS

Before Price - Rs 26999

Amazon Sale Price - Rs 23999

Telefunken TVs - TFK55KS

Before Price - Rs 29999

Amazon Sale Price - Rs 27999

Telefunken TVs - TFK65Q

Before Price - Rs 54999

Amazon Sale Price - Rs 44999

Telefunken 80cm (32) HD Ready LED TV TFK32N with built-in soundbar at Rs 6999/-

The Model comes with Quantum Luminit Technology and Built-in Soundbar. With two HDMI port, two USB Port, the TV supports the unparalleled Gaming experience. Enhance your TV viewing experience with more realistic picture quality and the WIDE COLOUR GAMUT with NTSC 90 per cent at the most affordable price.

Telefunken 80cm (32) HD Ready SMART LED TV TFK32S with Streamwall at Rs 8999/-

The stellar TFK32S can be brought home only for Rs 8,999/-. The TV is equipped with WIDE COLOUR GAMUT with NTSC 90 per cent, Streamwall with 17,00,000 plus hours of content and official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji etc. and also E-Share, Movie box with 10000 plus Free Movies and Soundbar.

Telefunken 102cm (40) Full HD Smart LED TV TFK40S at Rs 15,499/- and Telefunken 124 cm (49) Full HD Smart LED TV TFK50S at Rs 21,999/-

Both the TVs are built keeping Indian Climatic conditions in mind. Equipped with the new 'Streamwall' with official apps; paired with the 20Watts sound Output, OTA updates, Cricket picture mode. The TV's run with 17,00,000+ hours of content, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM along with E-Share facility.

Telefunken 140 cm (55) 4K UHD Smart LED TV TFK55KS with Quantum Luminit Technology at Rs 27,999/- and Telefunken 124 cm (49) 4K UHD Smart LED TV TFK50QS at Rs 23,999/-

Both the models are the newest TV in Telefunken's product line-up right now and yet on Steal Deals! Featuring a 140 cm (55) and 124 cm (49) LED panel with 4K Quantum Luminit UHD resolution of 3840x2160 with HDR10. These Android Smart TVs are equipped with certified apps from Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Zee5 and many more, it also comes with 20 Watts sound output, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and Free Content from 16 different Languages with MOVIEBOX App; your personalised entertainment box with exceptional prices on Amazon.

Telefunken 165 cm (65) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV TFK65Q at Rs 44,999/-

The biggest 165 cm (65) TV is up for grab only for Rs 44,999/-. Again, the TV comes with Quantum Luminit Technology and Streamwall enabling 17,00,000 plus hours of content, Certified Apps, 10000 plus free movies in multiple Indian and foreign languages across varied genres. Its additional features include Screen Mirroring with E-share, Built-in Soundbar, HDR 10, OTA updates and is specially built for Indian conditions.

