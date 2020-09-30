Terumo India introduces new phygital model of Terumo India Skill Lab to advance medical and clinical skills

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of eTISL, a 'phygital' version of its highly successful initiative, Terumo India Skill Lab (TISL).

Designed as a hybrid of physical and digital interfaces, eTISL aims to accelerate medical education for cardiovascular healthcare professionals (HCPs) in India. The new platform was inaugurated at a virtual event by the Charge d'affaires Embassy of Japan in India, Toshihide Ando, in the presence of the global President and CEO of Terumo Corporation, Shinjiro Sato, President of Terumo's Cardiac and Vascular Company, Toshi Osada, eminent physicians and healthcare professionals, apart from other members of the Terumo leadership team.

"I congratulate Terumo India for creating eTISL to scale-up its medical education reach and impact. I believe this launch of eTISL in this situation is timely, and is a new contribution to Indian society through healthcare. Also, it will lead to enhancing bilateral relationship between Japan and India," said Toshihide Ando, while delivering his keynote address, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of Japan in India.

Coinciding with Terumo Corporation entering its hundredth year since inception, eTISL builds on the successful journey of the Terumo India Skill Lab and is a fitting tribute to an organization whose starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.' Over the past two years, TISL has delivered high quality programmes to over 7000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) through 175 faculty, on diverse topics pertaining to cardiovascular health. Now, the shift to a 'phygital' model will allow the initiative to exponentially increase its reach and impact.

"One of the unique ways in which we at Terumo deliver value to our customers is by providing high quality and relevant medical education. With the range and depth of resources planned in eTISL, I have no doubt that it will be a valuable companion for cardiovascular healthcare professionals in India," said President of Terumo's Cardiac and Vascular Company, Toshi Osada, while speaking on the occasion.



The TISL initiative was originally designed with an aspiration to further medical and clinical skills of healthcare professionals in India. The new realities post the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated its pivot to the digital platform.

The eTISL project is designed to include live events, digital colloquium and patient resources covering various topics such as safer cardiovascular procedures, bifurcation, multiple vessel disease, complex PCI, trans-radial intervention, complex CTO and perfusion technology.

"On this World Heart Day, we dedicate the eTISL initiative to all cardiovascular healthcare professionals, who continue to serve patients with empathy and commitment despite the challenging times we are in," said Managing Director of Terumo India, Shishir Agarwal, while making the announcement.

"We feel very fortunate to be serving the community and advancing the standards of care through pioneering academic initiatives," said Regional Representative for India and Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Terumo Asia Holdings Pte Ltd, Probir Das, while speaking on the occasion.

Launched in 2018, the Terumo India Skill Lab (TISL) is equipped with state-of-the-art simulation training facilities, which provide doctors and medical technologists with virtual training of cardiovascular surgery and cardiac intervention.

The eTISL platform complements this capability by allowing physicians and allied healthcare professionals the advantage of self-paced learning through a rich bank of meaningful resources including live and recorded webinars, scientific presentations by clinical experts, interactive online resources, interdisciplinary compilations of journal articles, product demonstrations, in addition to patient resources.

