TestingXperts
TestingXperts

TestingXperts positioned as a 'Leader' for mobile testing in NelsonHall's 2019 next-gen testing services NEAT

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:17 IST

Mechanicsburg [USA] /London [UK] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the NEAT vendor evaluation for next-gen testing services in the mobile testing market segment acknowledging TestingXperts' niche software testing services and focus on next-generation technologies.
Leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.
"TestingXperts is a niche and focused testing service vendor. The company is investing in its portfolio towards next-gen offerings and has a systematic approach to base its offerings on proprietary accelerators and IP", stated the NelsonHall's report.
"To drive its differentiation, TestingXperts continues to expand its service portfolio to specialized and next-gen services such as mobile testing, UX testing, DevOps/continuous testing, and data migration testing. Newer offerings include testing of AI, blockchain, chatbots, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC)", it added further.
"Clients are rapidly establishing new ways of testing for their agile projects or digital programs, in the form of continuous testing", said Dominique Raviart, Research Director at NelsonHall.
"With the adoption of these next-gen testing services, specialized QA vendors are emerging with focused offerings. TestingXperts is one of these emerging specialists", he added.
TestingXperts has been investing in creating 'modern testers' who bring multi-dimensional skills as demanded by the Agile/ DevOps teams. With its specific focus around digital and next-gen technologies, TestingXperts has established itself as a frontrunner in this segment.
NelsonHall mentioned Mobile testing, UX testing, blockchain testing offering, investment into RPA testing as its core strengths.
"This recognition is a reflection of our specialization on digital and next-generation technologies. TestingXperts has positioned itself as a modern testing company globally and is helping companies deliver quality software on the touch of a button by implementing CI/CD, DevOps and Test Automation. The testing landscape has evolved enormously in the recent years and Testingxperts is emerging as a niche player in helping clients overcome QA challenges in a collaborative digital world", said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:53 IST

Infosys strengthens collaboration with Microsoft, JCI to bring...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft and Johnson Controls to deliver smart buildings and spaces solutions that will accelerate the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:28 IST

Sensex falls 189 points on weak global cues, Yes Bank plunges 7...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded with a negative bias on Wednesday amid weak domestic and global cues with heavy selling pressure witnessed in metal and automobile stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Moody's downgrades Yes Bank's ratings with outlook negative,...

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:25 IST

Life aapki hai, toh recipe bhi aapki hi hogi, says Sunny Oil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): We are surrounded by incredible women who have come a long way. They know exactly where they want to go. But there are moments when they just can't take the plunge. With hundreds of opinions and suggestions coming from all over, their o

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:58 IST

CARE downgrades credit rating on Coffee Day Global's bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded credit rating on Coffee Day Global's long-term bank facilities to BBB from A and continued on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

Veeba's V-Nourish to create 500 jobs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The majority of the new roles will be in the company's sales, production, and marketing teams, and will support V-Nourish's pursuit of gaining over 5 per cent market share in the kids' drink segment in India within the next three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:44 IST

Venture Garage to organize Capitalize 3.0 with 30 VC and Angel Investors

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of Capitalize is back again on 30th August 2019. Venture Garage is hosting its annual flagship event, Capitalize 3.0 powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:42 IST

Domestic and global headwinds to drag FY20 GDP growth to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday revised India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in current financial year downwards to 6.7 per cent -- marking a six-year low -- from its earlier forecast of 7.3 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:15 IST

ZestMoney targets 1000 per cent increase in Travel EMIs in 2019,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI-driven EMI financing venture has launched 0 per cent Travel EMIs on MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo and Yatra, with an aim to disburse USD 200 million worth of Travel EMIs in 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:39 IST

Contribute to India's national interests, Shaurya Doval's appeal...

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI): Shaurya Doval, head of the prominent Indian think tank, India Foundation recently visited Australia as part of his efforts to gauge the sentiments of the global Indian Diaspora and disseminate information about the successful programs of Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:13 IST

Moody's changes outlook for Asian steel producers to negative on...

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Rising input costs and inability to pass on higher costs to customers are pressuring the profitability of Asian steel producers, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday while revising its outlook for the sector to negative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:47 IST

M K Dandeker resign as auditors from Talwalkars Better Value,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shares of Talwalkars Better Value on Wednesday hit lower circuit on the BSE at Rs 8.20 after M K Dandekar and Company resigned from the post of statutory auditors.

Read More
iocl