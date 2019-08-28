TestingXperts positioned as a 'Leader' for mobile testing in NelsonHall's 2019 next-gen testing services NEAT

Mechanicsburg [USA] /London [UK] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the NEAT vendor evaluation for next-gen testing services in the mobile testing market segment acknowledging TestingXperts' niche software testing services and focus on next-generation technologies.

Leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

"TestingXperts is a niche and focused testing service vendor. The company is investing in its portfolio towards next-gen offerings and has a systematic approach to base its offerings on proprietary accelerators and IP", stated the NelsonHall's report.

"To drive its differentiation, TestingXperts continues to expand its service portfolio to specialized and next-gen services such as mobile testing, UX testing, DevOps/continuous testing, and data migration testing. Newer offerings include testing of AI, blockchain, chatbots, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC)", it added further.

"Clients are rapidly establishing new ways of testing for their agile projects or digital programs, in the form of continuous testing", said Dominique Raviart, Research Director at NelsonHall.

"With the adoption of these next-gen testing services, specialized QA vendors are emerging with focused offerings. TestingXperts is one of these emerging specialists", he added.

TestingXperts has been investing in creating 'modern testers' who bring multi-dimensional skills as demanded by the Agile/ DevOps teams. With its specific focus around digital and next-gen technologies, TestingXperts has established itself as a frontrunner in this segment.

NelsonHall mentioned Mobile testing, UX testing, blockchain testing offering, investment into RPA testing as its core strengths.

"This recognition is a reflection of our specialization on digital and next-generation technologies. TestingXperts has positioned itself as a modern testing company globally and is helping companies deliver quality software on the touch of a button by implementing CI/CD, DevOps and Test Automation. The testing landscape has evolved enormously in the recent years and Testingxperts is emerging as a niche player in helping clients overcome QA challenges in a collaborative digital world", said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts.

