Tetra Pak and Paperboat bring holographic printing technology to India

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak, the world's leading packaging and processing solutions provider has launched the innovative holographic packaging called Tetra Pak(r) Reflect in India.
The new package is designed to help food and beverage brands add a new eye-catching dimension to their packs.
Tetra Pak is introducing the sparkling new Tetra Pak(r) Reflect in partnership with Paperboat, a brand that is synonymous with innovation. The holographic packaging will be seen on Tetra Prisma Aseptic (330ml) packs offering Paper Boat's Alphonso Aamras and Pomegranate flavours. The modern and appealing packs are designed to fit perfectly in consumers' hands to give a comfortable and premium drinking experience.
"Packaging is a critical stimulus for consumers at the point of purchase, be it e-commerce or retail. Brand owners are therefore looking for options that will help their packaging stand out from competition. The Tetra Pak Index 2018 reveals that customisation of products and personalisation are set to be key differentiators for brands moving forward. With its holographic effect, Tetra Pak(r) Reflect puts our customer's brand in the spotlight - making it a true attention-grabber, with a great overall drinking experience", said Saumya Tyagi, Director Marketing, Tetra Pak South Asia.
This new range Paperboat's holographic packs will be available for Rs 50 through ecommerce on Grofers, and through institutional channels such as BB Instant (Big Basket's vending platform), hotels, restaurants, multiplexes, and travel retail outlets across the country.
Paperboat as a brand has always successfully stood out from the crowd through its product and packaging innovations. Tetra Pak(r) Reflect is a very exciting innovation and with the holographic packs, we have the chance to create an added 'wow' effect among consumers, and further strengthen our visual identity," said Neeraj Kakkar, Hector Beverages.
Staying ahead of the curve, Tetra Pak aims to change the way consumers think of packaging through differentiated packs. The holographic set of packs is designed uniquely to suit facial geometry and optimum control of beverage flow that offers a comfortable drinking experience. This new effect is part of a suite of new packaging material effects, known as Tetra Pak(r) Artistry, launched by Tetra Pak globally to help food and beverage producers revitalise the look and feel of their products. These effects help brands attract shoppers' attention without the need for the manufacturer to switch to a new packaging format or invest in new equipment.
The launch with Paperboat is the first-time holographic printing is being brought to India by Tetra Pak, and among the first few launches by Tetra Pak globally.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

