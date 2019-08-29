Tetrasoft joins hands with SAHI to help children in need

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetrasoft, an emerging global software solutions provider announced today that it supported SAHI foundation and organized a medical camp in Chevella, Telangana for children with hearing impairment recently.

Tetrasoft actively involves and participates in several CSR activities and, one such initiative is supporting 50 children financially every year for their education through the Matrubhumi Charitable Trust in Warangal, Telangana. From sponsoring to underprivileged children in rural areas to networking with major non-profit organisations, Tetrasoft engages with the NGO activities more enthusiastically with a strong goal to impact on society.

On the camp day, the CSR team of Tetrasoft engaged with a team of ENT surgeons, audiologists and nursing staff from SAHI and organized an all-day screening camp to identify children with hearing problems. A total of 167 children attended the camp.

"It's good to hear how our vision is reaching through diverse platforms and serving individuals through Tetrasoft window. We are proud to recognize, support and extend volunteer services to SAHI foundation in organizing a medical camp. I also thank, Apollo Hospitals, for their enormous support from conducting surgeries to connecting best professionals," said RamaSeshu Eyunni, CEO, Tetrasoft.

"This initiative will bring wide awareness and addresses each and every problem associated with the hearing impaired," said, Dr Rambabu Koka, Medical Director of SAHI foundation.

"With the help of sponsorers like Tetrasoft, we were able to reach maximum audience to spread awareness for prevention through health education. I thank them for all the hard work they have done for us in the last 4 years. SAHI was able to succeed in its mission - Building a deaf free nation, one child at a time," he added.

"Sometimes, providing free hearing aids, therapies and conducting surgeries become challenging, especially when people don't extend support socially and financially. Raising funds and manpower at a given time is a herculean task, I am happy that we were able to help SAHI reach its mission," said SriRaama Evani, COO, Tetrasoft.

Incorporated in 1997, Tetrasoft is a global digital services organization and is headquartered in St Louis, MO. With operations spread across 6 locations in US, UAE and India, it currently services clients in Healthcare, BFSI and Manufacturing and Hi-tech. For more information about Tetrasoft please visit their website.

