Textile manufacturers should start securing cotton to meet their demands: Goyal

New Delhi [India] October 27 (ANI): At a virtual meeting convened with senior representatives of all the 11th Export Promotion Councils Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel emphasising the need for textile manufacturers to start securing cotton to meet their demands.

"Textile manufacturers should start securing cotton to meet their demands. Besides, all those involved with the Cotton industry should meet to discuss the strategy to ensure traceability of cotton and better value of the cotton products," said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

During a video conference, a two-day meeting should be organised to discuss new ideas on strengthening the textile sector, the Union minister of textiles, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and commerce and industry.



At least 50 per cent of participants should be youngsters and there should be involvement of quality control of India (QCI), commerce, DPIIT, finance, banking export insurance for holistic engagement so that overarching themes may be discussed, the minister said.

The Union Minister said that last year, textile export was about $42 billion while the target was to achieve $100 billion by next 5-6 years. He mentioned that if completed, the economic value of the sector will be $250 billion collectively for domestic and international.

The virtual meeting was convened with senior representatives of all the 11th Export Promotion Councils under the ministry of textiles including Apparel Export Promotion Council, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Carpet Export Promotion Council, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, to name some. In addition, representatives of industry associations namely the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, Tiruppur Exporters Association and The Southern India Mills' Association also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

