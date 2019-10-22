The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM 2019) announces its 10th Asian Conference to be held for the First Time in India

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM) and Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI) announces the 10th Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine (ACEM) in New Delhi, India from November 7th-10th, 2019.

Witnessing its first in India, the biennial conference intends to aim at lectures, discussions and talks on affordable emergency care for all sections of the society, bridging gaps in healthcare and creating a positive impact on the society.

More than 2000 emergency medicine experts from over 32 distinct nations will grace the occasion. Eight keynote speakers, including a specialist in emergency and injury/ trauma-care from the World Health Organization (WHO), are scheduled to speak at ACEM 2019.

The conference is chaired by Dr Tamorish Kole, Past President - Society for Emergency Medicine India and President-Elect, Asian Society for Emergency Medicine and co-chaired by Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, President- SEMI- DELHI chapter.

The scientific program has been thoughtfully crafted by Dr T S Srinath Kumar and Dr Imron Subhan, Past presidents of SEMI. This event will be inaugurated on 7th November by Honorable Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan.

There are diverse skill-honing pre-conference workshops to prepare doctors in life-saving skills, research and administration abilities. The workshops will be hosted at the conference venue and hospitals all across the capital and NCR. The conference itself will have 228 talk sessions, lectures, panel discussions, board exchanges and debates over 3 days on ongoing advances in emergency medicine (EM), disaster medicine, advocacy in emergency care, simulation medicine, technology in EM, the use of social media in EM, gender equality and equity in emergency medicine and many more innovative tracks.

ACEM 2019 has been supported by the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), Australian College for Emergency Medicine, Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI), Healthcare Sector Skill Council of India (HSSC), Association of Environmental and Occupational Health Delhi (AOEHD), Doctors For You (DFY) and British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) training academy.

"ACEM 2019 will provide a wonderful forum to refresh our knowledge base and explore the innovations in emergency medicine. The conference will feature some of the giants of emergency medicine, people who've been heard before and some young guns too who are climbing the ladder to success very quickly," said Dr Tamorish Kole, Chairman of Medeor Institute of Emergency Medicine.

Representatives from organizations like WHO, IFEM, AHPI, CAHO, Royal College of Emergency Medicine, UK and various other national societies representing emergency medicine in Asia will be sharing their experience and thoughts on providing safe and effective emergency care.

"Our Mission is to promote High standards of diagnosis and management of Acute and critical aspects of illness and injury affecting the patients of all ages & to promote Academic and scientific activity in the field of Emergency Medicine. In this endeavour, we are hosting the 10th ACEM at New Delhi to build strategies for emergency care across Asia," said Dr Sateesh Kumar Kailasam, President SEMI.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

