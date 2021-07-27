The Bright Horizon Group launches Indian Vision of Digital Marketing

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Vision of Digital Marketing launched the Indian version of Digital Marketing - "The Digital Funda" in New Delhi.

The launch was approved by esteemed personalities & High ranked designated professionals based in USA, Denmark, Abu Dhabi, Dubai & India.

The Digital Funda is deigned to make individuals digitally strong & enable them to remain financially independent with practical implementation of Knowledge.

This course can be undertaken by anyone who aspires to become a Digital Marketer. School Student, College Drop-out, Freshers with upto 3 years of work experience, Housewives, Business Owners, SME's, Startups or freelancers, anyone can enroll in the course.

Developed with the successful strategies, insights & tricks adopted by a renowned Digital Marketing Agency who has catered to MNC's, SME's & Startups in the past, the course is drafted with simplicity and aims to enhance the skills. The chapters of the course include:

* The Digital Truth

* Your Debut with Digital Marketing

* Reconciliation with Bottom Line

* A Perspective on SMAC



* Cyber Laws & Tricks

* Content Curation & Handholding

* You & I Approach

* The Mirror of Reality

* Fine-Tuning

* Curating Digital Assets

* Resources for Digital Content

* Expectation & Reality

Please visit: thebrighthorizongroup.com to know more and register for "The Digital Funda" or write to us at info@thebrighthorizongroup.com.

