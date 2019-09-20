The CFO Centre expands its operation in India and Sri Lanka by the end of FY 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFO Centre, the world's largest part-time CFO services provider, today completed five years of its existence in India providing part-time CFO's to entrepreneurial and owner-managed businesses.

It announced its plans to offer its services in an additional three regions of Chennai, Vadodara, and Coimbatore and start its operations in Sri Lanka by the end of FY 2020.

"We are very happy with the growth so far in India and hope to offer our services in other regions of India by 2020. We currently operate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata. We further have plans to start operations in Sri Lanka, combined with the Indian operations. As we expand, we are looking to get more CFOs on our panel, who have an entrepreneurial bent of mind; who will leverage the worldwide brand and build their own portfolio of clients", said Rajarshi Datta, CEO, India- CFO Centre.

CFO Centre provides part-time CFOs to entrepreneurial and owner-managed businesses in India, typically with turnover between Rs 2 crores and Rs 1000 crores, who don't want, don't need or can't afford a full-time CFO but recognise that they need their skill set on an on-going basis or for particular situations should they arise. So, start-ups and SMEs can get a CFO brain in their system as per the time they need, at a fraction of the cost of a full-time CFO.

CFO Centre helps the clients to set up systems and processes, formulate and implement strategies; help the organisation to scale up and also help business owners to build a succession plan or get an exit.

To accelerate the growth of the clients, CFO Centre India is not only providing the CFO services as per the need of the clients but also helping them to implement the long-term plan smoothly as CFO Centre already has its network in place to help with the same.

Globally CFO Centre is growing and is fast developing a network of fast-growing sister businesses, which provides services like part-time marketing, part-time IT, part-time accounting, part-time legal, and part-time HR, amongst others.

"The CFO Centre operates in 17 countries and is growing rapidly at 30 per cent per year. Our vision is to build the industry for CFO services globally so that all mid-tier businesses will have their own part-time CFO, making a real difference to these entrepreneurs and their businesses. We are doing this by creating team-based portfolio lifestyles for professionals, which change our lives and the lives of our clients forever", said Sara Daw, Group CEO, CFO Centre.

Established in 2001, by Colin Mills, CFO Centre is headquartered in the UK, with presence in 17 countries with an annual turnover of 26 million pounds with over 600 CFOs serving entrepreneurs and businesses.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

