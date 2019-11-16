Belgium Consulate logo
Belgium Consulate logo

The Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai organises King's Day event

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Belgian Consulate in Mumbai organised an event with a myriad of exhilarating activities lined up at The Taj Land's End to mark King's Day.
The invitees included leaders across the diplomatic, cultural and business worlds.
Belgian diplomatic missions view this day as a unique opportunity to celebrate and showcase Belgian culture and heritage to other countries while highlighting the strengths of their own country.
The King's Day has been celebrated in Belgium on November 15 since 1866 when Leopold II decreed it.
Since 2001, the Belgian Federal Parliament holds a ceremony in honour of the King, in the presence of members of the Belgian Royal Family and other dignitaries.
While November 15 is indeed the date of the patron saint of King Leopold, the date has been kept since then as the official day to celebrate the subsequent Belgian monarchs.
The event this year in Mumbai included an Indo-Belgian fusion dance performed by a Kathak artist Seema Mehta and a taste of Belgian cuisine prepared specially by Chef Vincent Tibau.
"King's Day brings together a curated experience of Belgium in India. It has been heart-warming to showcase the varied aspects of Belgium- food, culture and traditions. Every experience we bring to India on this special day is well thought of keeping Belgium-India synergies in mind. In the last decade, the celebration of King's Day has contributed greatly to highlighting Belgium's strengths bringing about its distinct and valued identity across the business, tourism, culture. We are delighted at the turn out of the event and the appreciation received throughout," said Pierre-Emmanuel, Consul General.
Seema Mehta, a poised Kathak dancer, raised in Belgium, who trained under the legendary Kathak master Pandit Chitresh Das under the Guru-shishya parampara for fifteen years, put up a rousing performance.
The act was curated on the Belgian tale, Maneblussers (Moon Extinguishers) enacted through the Kathak dance form.
While the culinary delight was put-up by Vincent Tibau, the chef behind Absolutely Food.
Chef Tibau offered a memorable culinary experience while sharing his expertise with guests.
As a tribute to the ninth art of Belgium, comics, an area was created to showcase the characters created by Belgian cartoonist Herge, of Tintin, Captain Haddock and Snowy in their spacesuits along with the iconic red and white rocket. Also sharing the space was a cut out of a Smurf.
Whisky connoisseurs got to conduct their own tasting sessions of the Belgium Owl Single Malt Whisky.
The diplomatic relations between India and Belgium were established in 1947 and the countries have seen growing partnerships over the years.
Today an exclusive event is being held at the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy conducted by Chef Tibau. Along with his culinary experiences, he will also demonstrate two of his signature desserts.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:58 IST

SOAIS opens Global Development Center at Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS), leading enterprise IT solutions provider has announced the opening of its Global Development Center at Bengaluru for one of its major customers who is a Nasdaq listed global leader in electronics manufacturing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:52 IST

Gaurs Group sells 1200 unit worth 500 crores during festive season

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, one of the leading names in the real estate sector in the country reported astonishing sales number during the festive month of October, which included both the auspicious Navratras and Diwali, the festival of light.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:09 IST

Global Chain 'UFC' GYM announces its expansion strategy with...

New Delhi [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Body sculpting enthusiasts and fitness aficionados have a reason to celebrate as the most celebrated fitness franchise; UFC GYM announces their next big expansion strategy for India at IHFF Sheru Classic in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Jhalki, a powerful film: entertaining and meaningful at the same time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Jhalki is a powerful film all the way. Not only does it explore a delicate subject like human trafficking and child labour but it also sets precedent of a girl child super-hero without a cape, in search of her brother and eventually rescuing him.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Blaize™ emerges from stealth to transform AI computing;...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blaize™ has emerged from stealth unveiling a ground-breaking next-generation computing architecture that precisely meets the demands and complexity of new computational workloads found in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Subdued tax revenue growth suggests likely fiscal slippage in FY 20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Unfavourable trends in tax revenue collections suggest that a fiscal slippage in the current financial year 2019-20 (FY20) appears likely, according to investment information firm ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:15 IST

Konecranes launches its multi-award-winning Agilon material...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Konecranes has launched its multi-award-winning Agilon materials handling system at the India Warehousing and Logistics Show 2019 in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:57 IST

RCom posts Q2 loss of Rs 30,142 crore on provisioning of liabilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bankrupt telecom operator Reliance Communications has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for the second fiscal quarter (July to September) due to provisioning of liabilities after the recent Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:20 IST

Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:36 IST

India's overall export shows 1.51 pc growth during April-October

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-October of 2019-20 financial year are estimated to be USD 310.23 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.51 per cent over the last corresponding period, said the Ministry of Commerce and Indust

Read More
iocl