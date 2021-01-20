The Gateway of India has moved a few degrees South - SPR - Market of India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's largest building materials market to open in Namma Chennai. From Electrical, Lighting and Home Decor, to Hardware, Sanitary-ware and Ceramic, the widest spectrum of building materials will find their own modern market at Market of India (MOI).

This will be a boon for builders and infrastructure companies to shop for everything under one roof. MOI located at a historic spot in Chennai is just 4.2 km from Central Railway Station. Sprawling over a humongous 4 million square feet, inside a gated township, will house the largest wholesale market in India.

Market of India strengthens Make in India: As the nation becomes Atmanirbhar in electronics, Indians realize there is a large market for Indian made goods. But there's no single market where all electronics traders can come together under a single roof. Till now. With the Electronics Market at the Market of India, the world can discover Indian electronics in an environment that is both world class and cutting edge.

Chetan Bohra, Director and CFO of SPR & Navin Ranka, Director SPR, and an angel investor in many startups themself, feels that a small investment in MOI is the first step in transforming the business globally. They quote an old African proverb and says, "little by little, a little becomes a lot...," and reiterates how even a small shop in the Market of India, casts a footprint that is several times its size; one that'll continue to grow and expand, over the years.

Chetan talks about how even the smallest trader gets access to infrastructure, information, and introductions to the trading hotspots of the world, and can easily expand both his repertoire of clients, as well as reach consumers in the far corners of the earth.

"Taking a space in the development of MOI is like owning shares in the story of India's future itself...it will return the love hundredfold, and never ever let you down...because this is the era of India on the Global map, and trade will lead the way to greater influence and prosperity."

Drawing parallels with Mumbai, where he grew up, Navin said that the "Market Of India is actually the Market of Dreams that provides equal opportunities, options, and platforms for everyone to realize their most ambitious dreams."



There are builders. And then there are builders. They first build real estate projects, some good, and some not so good. The latter however build something far greater than a residential tower or commercial complexes: they are nation-builders. One such, who calls Chennai home, is Mr Hitesh Kawad, the Managing Director of SPR. He explains to us that what SPR is building at the Market of India is an entire economic zone, not just a realty project.

"We don't aim to just build buildings, but the total infrastructure for life, where you can eat, work, play and commune seamlessly," he said.

5500 Cr MOU was signed at Global Investor Meet

Providing a background to the importance of an MOU signed with the Government of Tamil Nadu, Mr Hitesh Kawad threw light on the vision behind the Market of India by opining that "We have launched MOI not as SPR's property but as a public platform which traders around the country can make use of to grow their business globally. It is going to be a game-changer for India as it's a self-sustainable ecosystem of traders and will keep growing at a faster pace contributing to the economy of the country. The market of India will easily rival Guangzhou and Shanghai, as its infrastructure is among the best in the world. With 50+ trades, 1Lakh+ commodities, 9 markets, 5000+units, 7 Large Atria spanning 60,000 sft., 2 Acre Central Plaza (Chennai's own Times Square), Market of India is an 18 km long trade corridor."

Taking inspiration from the Chola's:

While the company is marvel at the military and architectural prowess of the ancient Cholas, the fact is that it was trade that drove their expansion and exploits. Just like any other large empire, whether the Vijayanagara, or the British Empire, the merchants led the way and the military followed. Today, as India seeks to spread her wings and fulfill her destiny as an economic powerhouse, it will, once again, be trade, that is at the arrowhead of this surge. And the Market of India is poised to become the largest single platform for India's traders to target the known universe.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

