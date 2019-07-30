The Gateway Resort brand rollover as Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taj Hotels' parent company, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has been on a reinvention spree this year with the launch of a new hotel brand, SeleQtions.

Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer, earlier known as The Gateway Resort, today announced its renaming as Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer.

Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer is an expansive hideaway tucked between the Aravallis, has set the standards high with the unique charm to celebrate grandeur formally opened its doors in 2019. Set in the middle of Pushkar and Ajmer, its location allows the guests to explore both the cities at ease. The luxurious palace-style architecture makes this hotel a popular choice for royal Rajasthani destination weddings as well.

"We are elated to be associated with SeleQtions. Though we have been renamed but we will ensure that our legacy in hospitality remains the same, we maintain the brand value and the credibility among our valued customers. It was a long and successful journey to move from Gateway Resort to Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer and we hope to reach greater heights", said Manvendra Rathore, General Manager, Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer.

The property is one of the finest and luxurious properties in Rajasthan with 90 rooms. The chefs at Pratap Mahal brings specializes in local, Indian and global cuisines, along with a selection of long lost and forgotten recipes from Rajasthan. The hospitality sector in India is expected to grow at 16.1 per cent CAGR to reach Rs 2,796.9 thousand crore in the year 2022.

