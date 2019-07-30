Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer
Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer

The Gateway Resort brand rollover as Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:03 IST

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taj Hotels' parent company, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has been on a reinvention spree this year with the launch of a new hotel brand, SeleQtions.
Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer, earlier known as The Gateway Resort, today announced its renaming as Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer.
Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer is an expansive hideaway tucked between the Aravallis, has set the standards high with the unique charm to celebrate grandeur formally opened its doors in 2019. Set in the middle of Pushkar and Ajmer, its location allows the guests to explore both the cities at ease. The luxurious palace-style architecture makes this hotel a popular choice for royal Rajasthani destination weddings as well.
"We are elated to be associated with SeleQtions. Though we have been renamed but we will ensure that our legacy in hospitality remains the same, we maintain the brand value and the credibility among our valued customers. It was a long and successful journey to move from Gateway Resort to Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer and we hope to reach greater heights", said Manvendra Rathore, General Manager, Pratap Mahal IHCL SeleQtions, Ajmer.
The property is one of the finest and luxurious properties in Rajasthan with 90 rooms. The chefs at Pratap Mahal brings specializes in local, Indian and global cuisines, along with a selection of long lost and forgotten recipes from Rajasthan. The hospitality sector in India is expected to grow at 16.1 per cent CAGR to reach Rs 2,796.9 thousand crore in the year 2022.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:15 IST

Ruhan Rajput honoured with 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award,...

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ruhan Rajput, a renowned entrepreneur, co-founder and Director of Einfolge Technologies Pvt Ltd was awarded with the prestigious Entrepreneur Award 2019 at JW Marriot Hotel, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:12 IST

Air India Express reports net profit of Rs 169 crore in FY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India, on Tuesday said it earned a net profit of Rs 169 crore in 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:05 IST

Bajaj Finance offering online Fixed Deposit facilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is now offering online investment options to existing customers, who can now invest through a paperless process.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:57 IST

Alniche launches novel product in collaboration with DPSRU

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alniche Life Sciences has launched a Novel product (Complipro/Ezepro) in Vigyan Bhavan in the presence of Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor, Govt of N.C.T.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:54 IST

Axis Bank reports 95 pc rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 1,370 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,370 crore, up 95.4 per cent from Rs 701.1 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:49 IST

Tata Starbucks launches 'Meet Me at Starbucks' campaign to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata Starbucks Private Limited announced the launch of the 'Meet Me at Starbucks' campaign to celebrate its 150th store milestone in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:34 IST

Castrol India posts 11 pc growth in profit for Q2 CY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturer Castrol India has reported that its profit after tax grew by 11 per cent to Rs 183 crore in April to June (Q2 CY19) and up by 6 per cent to Rs 368 crore in H1 CY19 compared to the same period of previous cale

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:31 IST

Health matters more than wealth in India, says BankBazaar...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BankBazaar, India's leading online financial services marketplace, launched the second edition of the award-winning BankBazaar Aspiration Index.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:30 IST

Jiny, start-up behind Jio Saarthi, launches world's first...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There are two different internet user segments in India - the english speaking India (10per cent of the population), and the vernacular Bharat (90per cent of the population).

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:29 IST

BookMyForex offers big savings on wire transfers, international...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BookMyForex.com, India's largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances announces the launch of 'BookMyForex Student Festival' with an aim to provide the best deals and offers to students going abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:26 IST

Number of tax assesses goes up, direct tax collections jump: CAG

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The number of non-corporate assessees increased from 4.37 crore in 2016-17 to 5.38 crore in 2017-18, marking an increase of 23.1 per cent, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:44 IST

Equities continue downward momentum, PSU banks tumble 4.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Equity indices continued their negative momentum with the Nifty PSU bank index on the verge of posting its biggest loss since September 2018.

Read More
iocl