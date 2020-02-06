The Global Payroll Management Institute announces the launch of its chapter in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Feb 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI), a body under American Payroll Association (APA), USA announces the launch of its Chennai chapter over an exclusive event, scheduled to take place on February 6, 2020.

The forum will be a confluence of leaders in global payroll and allied domains including CHROs and CFOs. The chapter is a voluntary body that will foster effective sharing of knowledge, best practices, and provide a powerful platform for peer networking.

After its first overseas venture at Pune, India, GPMI is now joining hands with Neeyamo to commence its chapter in Chennai, India. This chapter will open doors to new opportunities that empower members with educative seminars, and webinars & events on trending HR and payroll topics.

"While GPMI has mobilized subscribers in over 102 countries, nothing is more beneficial than the collective knowledge amongst professionals in your area. GPMI in-person chapter meetings afford the opportunity to knowledge share face-to-face. Localized networking in the global payroll community is indispensable", said Dan Maddux, Executive Director at American Payroll Association.

"We are excited to be partnering with GPMI and APA to further their agenda of forging a global community by providing education, skills, and resources necessary for global payroll professionals to become successful leaders and strategic partners. On behalf of GPMI, we would like to invite all interested parties in global payroll to be a part of the world's leading payroll community", said Samuel Isaac, Sr Vice President of Strategy at Neeyamo.

The launch will be the first in a series of chapter forums scheduled to foster an active think-tank of payroll leaders. GPMI India eagerly looks forward to the participation of interested parties in the Chennai chapter to create an active payroll community through knowledge-sharing, peer networking and mentoring, amongst other strategic initiatives.

