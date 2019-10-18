Hero Logo
Hero Logo

The Hero Campus challenge returns to nurture the business leaders of Tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:48 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the fifth edition of the popular The Hero Campus Challenge (THCC).
The registration process for this year's edition is now open and has already received over 5000 entries. Registrations will close on November 9, 2019.
One of India's most innovative platforms that channelizes the creativity and business acumen of the country's youth, THCC challenges participants with a series of real-life global industry scenarios and students are required to deliver innovative and practical solutions for the issues. The winning team gets the opportunity to work at Hero MotoCorp, which provides them the hands-on experience of working in a global organization.
The Hero Campus Challenge has seen participation from over 40,000 Business and Engineering students over past four years.
"At Hero MotoCorp, it is our constant endeavor to not only provide an engaging and enriching professional ecosystem to our employees but also work towards nurturing India's future business leaders. The Hero Campus Challenge is a key initiative in this direction, which has evolved into a prestigious platform. The growing participation of country's brightest minds from elite education institutes is reflective of the impact it is creating on the professional journey of today's millennials. We are confident that this year's edition will also be challenging yet enriching for all the students. I wish them all the best," said Vijay Sethi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, Chief Information Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp.
THCC is open to students pursuing graduation and post-graduation from all IITs, NITs and engineering colleges. Students in first and final-year from two-year MBA/PGDM programs can also submit their entries for participation.
The first round of this year's edition will be an online assessment that will be held November 10, 2019. Teams shortlisted for the second round will have to submit their Idea Elevator Video Pitch by November 17, 2019. The students who make it to Round 3 will have to submit their entries by December 15, 2019, to be shortlisted for the final round.
The winning teams from season 4 received the prestigious THCC Winner Trophy and prize money of Rs Two lakh and the runner-up teams received prize money of Rs One lakh along with a trophy in addition to the Pre-Placement Interviews at Hero MotoCorp.
Launched in 2015, The Hero Campus Challenge is a campus-centric, business-solutions oriented competition, which is conducted across the premier management and engineering schools of the country.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:06 IST

#JustEMI to fulfil all your aspirations this Diwali and shop...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is making your Diwali more sparkling with a slew of festive offers if one shops via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:00 IST

Make Your Diwali Thrilling with RummyBaazi.com

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the festival of Diwali comes huge celebrations and festivities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:57 IST

Datacultr wins the prestigious '2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Award'

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Datacultr, the leading PaaS for consumer lending companies, has been honoured as a winner of the prestigious 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia award.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:52 IST

Plutus Desk - a platform for legal services launched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Getting legal services in the country has never been smooth sailing, on a personal or professional level but not anymore as Plutus Groups has just launched Plutus Desk - an industry changing, technological advanced Platform in the field of legal s

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:45 IST

Angelina Jolie wears platinum jewellery to the Maleficent Premieres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Angelina Jolie wore Platinum jewellery from Robert Procop to the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles, on September 30th.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:42 IST

ASAL by Abu Sandeep x Motisons Jewellers - The Collaboration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ASAL by Abu Sandeep collaboration with Motisons Jewellers from Jaipur was announced as ASAL, the diffusion label by Abu Sandeep, unveiled its debut Bridal Collection at an exclusive fashion event with The Wedding Junction Show.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:19 IST

L&T Technology Services continues double-digit revenue growth in Q2 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday announced a net profit of Rs 206 crore in the July to September quarter, up 8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:07 IST

An Incredible musical journey at Fairmont Jaipur for Accor's...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recently, Le Club AccorHotels invited its valued members for an exclusive two nights stay experience in association with MTV India Music Summit 2019 from October 04 to 06 at the fabulous Fairmont Jaipur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:59 IST

AstroTalk stands tall with most accurate and foolproof future predictions

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Imagine the repeat rate of online astrology consultation exceeds that of the repeat order at Swiggy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:52 IST

Schneider Electric and NetApp collaborate to revolutionise...

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its collaboration with NetApp to deliver the pre-validated Optimized Edge for NetApp HCI solution, which is built on NetApp's hyperconverged infrastruc

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:43 IST

Ambuja Cements reports 31 pc jump in Q2 profit at Rs 235 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, on Friday reported 31 per cent jump its net profit at Rs 235 crore during the July to September quarter compared to Rs 179 crore the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:17 IST

Reliance Jio adds 84.45 lakh subscribers in August: TRAI

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Reliance Jio added over 84.45 lakh mobile subscribers in August, witnessing the highest monthly growth rate of nearly 2.5 per cent in comparison to other operators.

Read More
iocl