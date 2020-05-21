The highly anticipated premium mid-range smartphone Huawei Y9s and Huawei Mediapad T5 Tablet WiFi Edition are now available in India on Amazon

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group has finally announced the availability of two of its much awaited products, the Huawei Y9s and the Huawei Mediapad T5 Tablet on Amazon. The Huawei Y9s is a premium mid-range smartphone and the Huawei Mediapad T5 Tablet is a versatile all-in-one tablet for all your professional and entertainment requirements.

On both the products, Huawei presents lucrative offers to its customers. For the Y9s smartphone, Huawei offers its customers a nine month no cost EMI and Rs 1000 cash back scheme on Amazon. On the Mediapad T5 Tablet, buyers can get six months no cost EMI and Huawei AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 3990 offers.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,990 and the Mediapad T5 Tablet is priced at Rs 12,999 only. Both are available exclusively on Amazon from today i.e. May 19.

The Huawei Y9s is among the most budget friendly smartphones for the trendy millennial generation who like to have everything on-the-go and for those who have just entered the corporate world. The powerful 4000 mAh battery enable the device to run throughout the day even with active and long duration social media browsing and mobile gaming activities Huawei Y9s comes with a remarkable 6.59'' Ultra FullView Display, providing users with richer and brighter colour schemes.

With 16.7 million colours in the device, the display exhibits vivid colours and sharpness. With a high screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent, both the top and bottom bezels of the display are thin, especially the bottom bezel, which is nearly unnoticeable. For a comfortable viewing experience that is not strenuous for the eyes, users can activate the Eye Comfort mode which offers a blue light filtering function that is certified by TUV Rheinland.

Huawei is a known pioneer for camera features, and the Y9s is laced with the ultra-clear 48 MP camera to capture stunning shots, along with 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle camera and a 2 MP depth camera. The 16 MP front camera automatically pops up quickly for uses to take selfies and retracts when done, utilising the full display to capture portraits in a cool and fun way. The stunning night mode feature allows users to capture beautiful low light shots of the night-time.

The device is available in two stylish colours: Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.

The Huawei Mediapad T5 Tablet has emerged as the top 3 in Amazon Bestsellers for tablets. The tablet provides a full immersive audio-visual experience, boasting of a Full HD IPS screen supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels that provides a treat to the eye with true-to-life and colorful images.

The premium device consists of a 10.1 inch High-Definition Screen Display that enables a broader vision for wide-screen visual experience. The T5 Tablet provides a superior entertainment experience, with a large display & Dual speakers with a 0cta-core processor and eye comfort mode.

The Huawei MediaPad T5 is backed by a powerful 8-core processor for peak performance allowing users to run several apps at the same time, and the expandable microSD storage lets you enjoying the favourite film while traveling or on the road.

Huawei's high curvature arc design is applied on the side of the device to enhance the users' holding experience. The detailed anti-fall design for the tempered glass on the front cover and the subtle corner curves make the whole device seems more sleek-looking as well as more delightful to hold. Moreover, the weight is only 460 g. And the 10.1-inch product is available in Black colour which is both stylish and pleasing to the eye.

