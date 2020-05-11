THE HOPE song, an ode to COVID-19 warriors released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): In these tough times, giving a clear message that the future can be bright and beautiful if we use the current hiatus to re-look at and re-think on various facets of life, a unique song THE HOPE is released on Youtube and other online music channels across India.

The main purpose to launch this song is to bring forth motivation and positivity for everyone

It provides an ode to the brave COVID warriors across India and the world. In a unique collaboration, the music video has been worked on by 14 artists across 8 different functions such as project managers, music, lyrics, singing, art, animation; spread over 13 locations while in lockdown.

The song is composed and sung by Ameya Naik and produced by Saurabh Sharma, Partner and CEO, Think WhyNot Films.

HOPE is a rap song keeping the local Indian tastes in mind. The instruments used in the song are kazoo for the main catch phrase melody which has a hammering effect and a high recall value.

It has got a typical Indian touch to it. The percussion instruments of Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab and Southern India, bring the song close to the hearts of all Indians.

The song features the fascinating instrument kazoo and has a mix of western hip hop beat and synths which adds to the groove of the track.

"The Prime Minister recently put out a LinkedIn post (Life in the era of COVID-19) in which he describes how he envisages the 'new normal', which looks pretty attractive, all in all. His vision of the future is filled with HOPE and that inspired us to express ourselves, through a medium in which we communicate best - a music video! We put together 'the HOPE song' with a clear message that the future can be bright and beautiful if we use the current hiatus to re-look at and re-think on various facets of life as we know it," said Saurabh Sharma, Partner and CEO of Think WhyNot Films.

It's a trying time for everyone. A tiny virus has brought our world to a standstill and left us in the darkness of uncertainty and despair. 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that', a great man once said. And in these times of crisis, we believe only HOPE can drive out gloom.

The HOPE song is a summation of all things positive. It's about re-thinking our priorities and re-looking at our actions. It shifts the focus from the current despair to all that's bright and beautiful which await us at the other end of this dark night.

