The incredible journey of 'Man of Exports'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Mar 17 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): "Jab tak Dollar and rupee dono ek nahi hote, main exporters create karta rahunga", this the attitude that sets Bhagirath Goswami apart from his contemporaries.

His zealous attitude and his dedication to work has earned him the title of Man of Exports, a title bestowed on him by entrepreneurs. Bhagirath Goswami is passionate about causing exports in abundance and creating exporters.

The journey of creating awareness on exports started few years ago by empowering entrepreneurs through seminars, workshops, meetings and one on one session. He also participated as keynote speaker, guest and chief guest at various events to forward this cause.

He believes export is easy, having strong belief system with a very positive attitude is a must. He has proved this by causing news realities in world of entrepreneurs. From a 21-year-old farmer to the founder of one of the very well-known organization, he has set a bar in export landscape, and also an existing organisation exporting a product, is now exporting new products in different countries.

He proves language has no bar. He, a ninth-grade pass-out, is now a known figure in export industry dealing with companies across the globe. A student - CA and generation two entrepreneur from textile background shipped his first consignment was of vegetables and the next one was of textile products.

With the intention of impacting currency of our nation, he is moving very aggressively. His commitment is vibrant and evident by his initiative BeingExporter.com. This portal is open for anyone either an exporter or someone just a startup can join this program and within very short period of time they take their offering in global market.

Today this is the need of this export era. If export is that easy every entrepreneur must be a platform to become an international player. Our nation is ready to explore world-wide, just the entrepreneurs need to push to start.

