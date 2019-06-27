'The Incredible You' - A mega coaching event by Arfeen Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peak performance coach Arfeen Khan recently organised a 3-day long mega coaching event called 'The Incredible You' in Mumbai. The event, which is said to be Asia's biggest coach training conference in the self-help industry, was held at Mumbai's Sahara Star hotel.

It saw more than one thousand people turning up to learn strategies on how to become a life coach and to take inspirations from Arfeen. Special guests, Hrithik Roshan, and Ravi Dubey came in to share some insights.

Arfeen Khan's mission is to help ordinary people use their personal experiences to become life coaches using 'The incredible You' coaching system which he has developed. He has helped over 6 lakh people in over forty-seven countries create personal and professional transformation over the last two decades.

It is Arfeen's mission to provide tools and strategies that can help anyone become an incredible coach full time or part time so that they can help people help themselves. Currently, coaches are being trained in over ten cities across India.

Arfeen's mission is to create a movement of personal transformation so that people have an opportunity to contribute to society by providing real usable knowledge and at the same time earn a stable income even if they are working full time. Stress and anxiety, financial debt and relationship challenges are at an all-time high and India need incredible coaches.

People are looking for real change in life and at work. Observing this, Arfeen has created amazing training and coaching systems for corporate as well as speaking at numerous events as a keynote speaker and trained over one hundred and fifty corporations.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

