The Korean Wave in India Helps Korikart Continue to Grow by Leaps and Bounds

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Upping the K-game in the Indian market, Korikart, India's leading one-stop online store for Korean products, recently witnessed a surge in business.

Delivering fine-quality Korean products ranging from Beauty, Skincare, Food, Fashion, Home, Kitchen etc. this Delhi based brand has been fuelling the K-Pop culture across India ever since the launch in 2018 and recently acknowledged a 300 per cent surge in its sales since March 2020.

Owing to India's evolving interest in all things Korean, the ecommerce giant is seen picking pace by offering over 70 labels and more than 380 SKUs. Over the last few months, the brand has added quite a few categories such as gourmet food, tea and coffee to name a few.

It has come a long way from debuting as a Korean cosmetic website to further expanding to a one-stop-store that offers varied choices in food, home, kitchen, personal care, fashion and others. Establishing a strong foothold in the digital world, the brand has caught the most fame in the metro cities as well a Tier-II towns and parts of the Northeast, Punjab, Rajasthan.

Furthermore, Korikart got a huge push and an aggravated customer-engagement during the lockdown. It was one of the few brands that saw an upward growth as far as sales are concerned. The pandemic has rather worked to the brand's advantage, catapulting the sales of K-food the most due to the work-from-home scenario across the country.



With people switching to more options other than cosmetics and skincare, Korikart has even seen an interest among customers for products such as airtight containers, air-purifying masks, car air purifier, K-toys, noodles, green tea, intimate hygiene wash and wipes, clothing and a lot more. With coffee, green tea, hot sauces making their way to the patrons and reaching corners of the country including Assam and Darjeeling, the brand has found its takers all across.

"We are really excited to announce that we've grown multifold since March 2020 in the Indian market. Our sales have reached up to 300 per cent and we are looking to hone in on this opportunity and grow our brand, Korikart in a huge way. Brand's online presence has helped us a great deal connecting with Indian customers even in the smaller cities across the country. We love providing them with an array of Korean products while simultaneously minimising any extra costs which they pay on other ecommerce platforms because we want people to have access to good quality Korean products," said Seo Youngdoo, Founder, Korikart.

Korikart has joined hands with many labels and businesses to showcase a huge variety of products on its platform. The marketplace wants to be the only Korean go-to portal for both Indians and Koreans to get access to good quality products. Additionally, the brand has already launched Korikart in Thailand and has plans to soon unveil it in Indonesia, Philippines and Japan before going global.

Website link: https://korikart.com/

Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides multiple Korean products in India. It's a multi-brand store that has been designed to meet the growing needs of the customers in India who are looking forward to acquiring Korean quality products. It is also the first e-commerce platform to introduce video e-commerce. The brand's USP includes catering to its patrons with K-Beauty products along with providing them a visual demonstration of the products through various videos.

Korikart's dynamic team regularly uploads videos providing complete guidance of the usage of the products they sell. It is one of the rare e-commerce platforms that not just aims at selling the products but also ensures that people are completely satisfied before buying. Korikart offers all kinds of food, cosmetics, and fashion and lifestyle products directly imported from Korea without the involvement of any middlemen. The Korean e-commerce platform offers an array of brands like The Saem, Plan 36.5, Jin Ramen, Mustaev, The Face Shop, Innisfree, Etude House to name a few.

