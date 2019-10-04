The Melbourne Gin company launches a Signature Range of Gins in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru bar hoppers and discerning drinkers will now be able to enjoy a taste of Melbourne thanks to the Australian State Government of Victoria's support of local artisanal food, beer and spirit producers.

The Melbourne Gin Company launched its signature range of gins in Bengaluru yesterday, signing an agreement with Savannah Hotels and Resorts after both businesses connected at a Victorian Government sponsored trade event in 2019. The Bengaluru-based hotel group will be distributing The Melbourne Gin Company's products exclusively throughout India, as well as featuring the tipple in its portfolio of premium properties.

Today's launch was held in popular bar Alchemy at the Chancery Pavilion, which has an onsite microbrewery set up in collaboration with another Melbourne based business, Cavalier Micro Brewery.

"The Victorian Government is proud to be able to support the Melbourne Gin Company to import its carefully crafted gin into the birthplace of the gin and tonic," said Adem Somyurek, Victoria's Minister for Small Business.

"We are delighted to be launching the Melbourne Gin Company in India, a market with great potential for us. The connection made with Pradeep at Global Victoria's Craft Beer, and Craft Spirits event in May was key to making this all happen," said Andrew Marks, Founder, Melbourne Gin Company.

The Melbourne Gin Company's critically acclaimed products, Melbourne Dry Gin and the Single Shot, are made in founder Andrew Marks' family-run Gembrook Hill Vineyard in the Yarra Valley, on Melbourne's doorstep. The Melbourne Gin Company was one of Australia's first producers of artisanal gin with the distillery opening in 2012, followed by the launch of its first offering in 2013.

The Victorian Government is helping Victorian businesses connect with local Indian partners through targeted inbound and outbound missions, sharing knowledge and experience on how the two regions can best collaborate. Victoria is committed to using its strengths to meet the Indian market's growing needs and demands, deepening our ties, and becoming partners in progress.

"The Victorian Government's trade events have always provided great opportunities for collaboration, and I am very pleased that Andrew chose our group for his gin products to foray into India," said Pradeep Kupparaju, Director, Savannah Hotels and Resorts.

