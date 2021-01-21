The must read guide for becoming a successful founder - 'Entrepreneurship Essentials' by Baljeet Gujral

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Baljeet Gujral is your average next door boy who had humble beginnings coming from a low income family background. But this Mumbai boy turned tables for himself by getting a double masters from Ivy League Institutes like Oxford and IIM and making a dent in the corporate world by hanging his boots at the peak of his career as an Investment Banker with a Swiss Bank.

He began his new innings at the ripe age of 30 entering the world of business and building two highly successful brands Enfield Riders and BucketList Experiences over the last decade.

In 2019, after completing a One year Business Transformation program at Stanford Graduate School of Business, this serial entrepreneur decided to step beyond his role of the CEO and mentor startups and small businesses who have just begun their journey. While working with these founders, Baljeet realised the missing links and the reason why most of these business owners were failing at what they do. Despite having the skills, the perfect business plans and strong financial understanding, these entrepreneurs were unable to achieve their goals of taking their companies ahead.

That's what prompted Baljeet to put together a Guidebook that would benefit not just first time business owners but also existing founders who get sucked into the chaos and forget to have a hawk eye view of the must have attributes which make them the blue-blooded entrepreneurs that they are required to be.

Baljeet's book, 'Entrepreneurship Essentials - What they don't teach you at Business Schools' is creating ripples in the Entrepreneurship world. The book has been receiving endorsements and recommendations from industry stalwarts, the CEO fraternity of the corporate world, Partners at Venture Capital firms and senior professors and lecturers from Ivy league colleges across the globe.

The most intriguing part of the book is the subtitle which describes, "What they don't teach at Business Schools."

"What most people learn at business schools is how to make business plans, how to handle sales and marketing, how to manage finances etc. But no business school teaches you what are the pillars and foundations that an entrepreneur should focus upon beyond these terms. Through my journey of building businesses and successfully scaling them - I realised the importance of Mindset, Passion, Grit, Willpower, Hustle, Daring, Leadership, Network, Failure and Purpose. These attributes became the building blocks and inspiration for me to write this book," said Baljeet, when questioned about how he stumbled upon this idea of subtitle.





To make more sense about why these attributes immensely matter, the book also highlights the valuable experiences of 17 other seasoned founders who Baljeet met during the Seed Transformation Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. These business owners have shared their views and thoughts on the topics covered in each chapter. Through their entrepreneurial journeys, they give insights into the world of entrepreneurship and the role these attributes play in the larger scheme of things.

"I hope the book is an inspiration for those who are willing to take the road less travelled and are looking to open doors for themselves to the business world. But before they dive into it, having what it takes will, in some way, make the journey for them less painful and more engaging. The tools and frameworks in this book will meet the reader's expectations, more so when seen from the lens of someone who doesn't come with any preconceived notions on what entrepreneurship really is," said Baljeet, when asked that as an author what would be the takeaway he would like his readers to have from this book.

The Book is already making waves and paving its way on the Bestsellers charts on its release. If you have decided to take a shot at entrepreneurship or are interested in understanding what goes behind the making of an entrepreneur, this book is a must read.

