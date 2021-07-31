The Platinum Towers, the new commercial hotspot, is designed for every business in the heart of Kharadi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): With more than 16,000+ start-ups getting registered last year, higher return on investments than residential property, and REITs making high-value properties accessible to investors, the commercial real estate market is witnessing a growing demand in India.

Pune, known as 'The most liveable city in India', is now rising to become the commercial real estate hub of India. The increase in IT hiring (12 per cent increment in May 2021) indicates that major IT companies and MNCs are shifting their focus to Pune.

To address the need for world-class commercial spaces, Avishkar & A Advani Realty recently launched their landmark project, The Platinum Towers in West Kharadi, Pune. Designed to cater to every commercial enterprise - back offices, call centres, restaurants, supermarkets, shops, and multi-brand showrooms, the project is just 7 minutes from Nagar Road.

Having IGBC Gold Certification, The Platinum Towers supports sustainability, safety, and environment-friendliness and offers 8000 sq. ft. of open space with 200 trees retained within the vast 2-acre plot. Along with solar panels, onsite sewage water treatment plants, a heat-reducing glass facade, and essential medical facilities, it also promises a host of top-notch amenities.

It has 2.65 lakh sq. ft. of internal saleable space, ensuring that every office has its own attached pantry and toilets and a parking spot for every 1000 sq. ft. of the area they occupy. For those wanting to start their own office, firm, or practice, this offers an excellent opportunity to add a touch of sophistication to the business.



One of the most significant advantages of the project is its location. Being in West Kharadi, it is at the centre of Pune's fastest-growing residential and commercial neighbourhood. Companies are increasingly preferring Kharadi over Hinjewadi, and this shift is expected to continue in 2021.

Kharadi also has great roadways and excellent connectivity and being a residential area, offers a large residential catchment (Viman Nagar, Wagholi, Dhanori, Magarpatta, and Manjari) to corporate occupiers. Sectors like Hospitality and Retail are also seeing massive development in the area.

As Pune's commercial real estate market continues to expand its footprint, The Platinum Towers has emerged as one of the hottest commercial properties of Kharadi. With its Retail Showroom nearing possession and the newly signed Reliance Smart Superstore occupying two entire floors, it is an unmissable investment opportunity for every entrepreneur and investor.

