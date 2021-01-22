The Quorum launches in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Quorum, a lifestyle club that opened in Gurgaon in 2018, announces the launch of its second club, in Mumbai.

With an anticipated opening date in April 2021, The Quorum in Mumbai aims to introduce and further extend its unique blend of hospitality and philosophy of being community-led, content-driven, design-focused and experiential, to a discerning Mumbai audience.

Conceptualized with a global sensibility by Vivek Narain (Founder & CEO) and Sonya Jehan (Co-Founder & Creative Director), The Quorum's launch in Mumbai will be perfectly timed to address the question on the mind of many - what does the future of office-going, socialising, and events look like, in the new normal?

"A private club like The Quorum has been designed as the 'quintessential third space' - a home away from home, a place of work away from the office. In a time of continuing uncertainty, The Quorum has a unique social contract with its members, providing a predictable and safer space be it for business or for leisure," said Narain.

The Quorum will open its doors in Lower Parel's One World Center, owned by Nucleus Office Parks, a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group, spanning two floors, within 56,000 square feet of space. The launch of the Mumbai club marks the start of The Quorum's expansion plans in the country creating for now, a dual city network for the club, as it becomes the first homegrown private member's club brand in India.

With the launch of Mumbai, Gurgaon members will now have a base in the maximum city, and vice versa, for Mumbai members traveling to the NCR. This reach further extends to the rest of the world, with members of The Quorum having access to 48 of the most sought-after private members' clubs across 27 countries around the world.

As at its Gurgaon location, The Quorum in Mumbai will put its members at the center of a unique and curated experience. Mumbaikars can expect the following:



* World-class events that piece together unparalleled thought leadership with a programming calendar across the spectrum of art, fashion, literature, tech, business, current affairs and much more. The Quorum Gurgaon has hosted over 300 events since it launched and has played an active role in shaping culture in the NCR.

* An ever-evolving Food & Beverage program led by Sonya Jehan & Chef Pranay Kumar Singh; Sonya's exposure to global cuisines guides the menus and service philosophy while Chef Pranay's discerning palate, developed during his time with the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, is reflected in the food that he plates and serves as they together explore flavours from across the globe using locally-sourced ingredients.

* The launch of Cafe Reed, which will be open to non-members as well, will not only be a great amenity to One World Center but it will also serve as a culture district where guests will be able to eat, shop, socialise, experience and discover.

* A robust and engaging art program with Artery India, an art intelligence and asset advisory firm, which is responsible for the carefully curated investment grade artwork, that will be on display and available for purchase around The Quorum, and will contribute to events around the world of art.

* A unique and differentiated option to host both corporate events and social soirees across the club's transformative event spaces which will be available for private hire.

Specific to Mumbai, The Quorum will also introduce The Business Quarter (TBQ), colocated to the club facilities. TBQ not only serves as an amenity to the tenants in the building offering multiple spaces for work and collaboration but also offers upscale co-working facilities that have been designed to accommodate both individuals and organizations as the world transitions from work from home to a work-from-anywhere model.

To learn more about The Quorum in Gurgaon, and the opening of the Mumbai space, please visit:

