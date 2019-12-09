The second edition of Smart Home Expo to explore the technology for connected homes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): By 2022, the Indian home automation industry will be worth Rs 30,000 crore, acting to the stimulus of the burgeoning market, Smart Home Expo will host its second edition from December 14 to 15, 2019 at KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

India is home to huge construction industry. In a hugely populated country like India, where construction never stops, home automation is catching up very fast with people splurging for a touch of modern interiors.

With growing demands in modern home-tech, the second Smart Home Expo will bring the latest trends with over 100 Indian and international exhibitors showcasing a broad spectrum of contemporary designs and automation.

The expo will generate a lot of future for home automation for the generation entering 'assisted reality zone', which will have the effect of reducing the need to complete mundane tasks.

With an expected footfall of 7000 plus B2B buyers, Smart Home Expo is said to be the largest smart home and automation event in India.

An inclusive platform on modern-day, the event focuses on connected homes technology and home automation to its present peak.

The show will also conduct conferences on a plethora of smart home subjects.

The exclusive international exhibition and conference on smart-home technology will witness expert integrators of home automation, consultants and dealers, home automation brands, electrical consultants, lighting designers, AV solutions, architects and interior designer, luxury home projects, hotel or office planners and designers to name a few.

"We are swiftly growing towards the digital world. In today's date, people are focusing more on digitally-abled environment for more convenience, housing security, safety and automation. Smart Home Expo is one such platform where buyers can witness a plethora of home-technology advancement under one roof," said Sandeep Singh, Co-founder, Smart Home Expo.

"Realty market is fully reliant on digital advancement for the technology savvy generation. With over 100 national and international exhibitors, the expo acts as a one-stop-shop for buyers who are looking forwards for housing automation making life easier by managing time, safety and security convenience at one tap of a button," he said.

"The expo will also host Smart Living Awards 2019 which will offer an excellent opportunity for interior design professionals to showcase their creativity and imagination with the use of technology to make a smart space," Singh further added.

A thirst for knowledge in the smart home industry, the second edition will also feature segments like smart AV solutions and smart building which architect, interior designers, real estate developers, dealers, distributors, and system integrators.

The visitors can also receive live demos and experience zones for an array of products like smart home control systems, home automation solutions, smart lighting, smart home security, voice-enabled smart home products, energy-saving solutions, lighting control system, IoT enabled technology to name a few.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

