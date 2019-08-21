Mega Real Estate Fest Azadi Tour Coming to 20 Cities Globally – 23rd-24th-25th August, 2019
Mega Real Estate Fest Azadi Tour Coming to 20 Cities Globally – 23rd-24th-25th August, 2019

The sequel to Square Yards' Mega Real Estate Fest, 'Azadi Tour' is back, and it's bigger and better

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:27 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to 'Azadi Tour' - a Mega Real Estate Fest through the 23rd, 24th and 25th of August, that's aimed at bringing the latest blockbuster launches of RERA registered projects by top Indian developers. Coming to 20 cities across India, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Australia and Hong Kong, Azadi Tour is by far the largest Real Estate fest of the season.
"Last season, through 4 mega real estate fests, we were able to successfully transform real estate sales into well-crafted brand campaigns, eventually leading to an FMCG like sales velocity in real estate. This season starts with the Azadi Tour and everything about it is bigger and better", said Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.
Thousands of home seekers can expect to be wooed by event-only offers on latest projects from top notch Indian property developers like Godrej Properties, Hero Homes, Shapoorji Pallonji, Puravankara, Shriram Properties, Gaurs, the Wadhwa Group and other top developers in their respective countries. What is more is that every property at the fest comes with a lowest price guarantee by Square Yards.
The toppings on this super hit home fest recipe are; attractive discounts, instant home loan approvals and an assured gift on every booking.
A big pull at the event venues is going to be the Spin-The-Wheel and Win Big corner where everyone who books homes at the Azadi Tour gets a chance to spin a lucky wheel and take away big prizes comprising electronics, home appliances, gadgets and a brand a new car too.
As a result, some venues, like before, will witness a flurry of bookings being scored towards the fag end of the day. Home seekers are advised to pre-register for the event to enjoy Square Yards' delightful, full stack home buying services at their convenient time slots across all venues.
After the extraordinary success of the Azadi Tour, 2018, Square Yards is back again with its signature, theme-based property sales tour in 2019. Over a period of the last one year, more than 25,000 consumers walked in to buy over 3,000 properties through the 4 marquee events that Square Yards hosted.
Lately, innovative distribution techniques have become synonymous with Square Yards. With over 3,000 employees, the start-up reported an annualised revenue run rate of USD 42 Million (around Rs 295 crore) and is maintaining its forecast of $55-60 million (Rs 385-420 crore) FY20 revenues.
With themed events like these, Square Yards continues to deliver unparalleled value and delight to home seekers, while propelling its own multi-national expansion through high year on year revenue growth rates.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

