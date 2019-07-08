Wagga Wagga Oil
The source of your cooking oil can impact your health

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:06 IST

New Delhi [India] July 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the rising incidences of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension, it is probably the cooking oil which got maximum attention from the health-conscious consumers.
From understanding the concept of good fats and the bad fats to learning about PUFA and MUFA composition, buyers today have come a long way in terms of picking healthy cooking oil. However, recent research indicates that to ensure really healthy cooking oil, one needs to be mindful of the quality of air, along with water and soil, in the region where the oilseeds are grown and processed.
Along with the healthy fats, to reap the benefits of cooking oil, you also need to ensure that the oilseeds are grown in a healthy environment. Rainwater for irrigation and no air pollution- these are the requisites that make your cooking oil really natural and healthy.
According to The United Nations (UNECE), 'food production is threatened by air pollution'. UNECE states that nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds are of particular concern as these compounds react and penetrate into the plant structure.
"Thanks to rising awareness, people have started choosing food items that are chemical Free and are grown Naturally. It is Time to recognise environmental pollution as an important risk factor for the quality of the crops and our health. Studies indicate that along with water and soil pollution, air pollution is also significantly affecting crop production and quality. Therefore, while selecting our food we should pay attention to their source," said Adhiraj Sarin, Chairman, Wagga Wagga Oil.
According to an article published in Nature Climate Change, food production is highly vulnerable to both climate change and air pollution with implications for global food security.
"Research indicates that the extent of damage done by air pollution varies from plant to plant. Unfortunately, oilseeds fall into the high-risk category, making it even more important for the consumers to ensure that the source of their cooking oil is pollution free. This is why we make our cooking oil from the oilseeds grown and processed in Australia, where the soil, water and air are in still in their purest form, free from pollution and any chemical contamination, Just as Nature Intended," said Dhruv Kakar, Marketing Manager, Wagga Wagga Oil.
Making the cooking oil truly healthy and fresh, Wagga Wagga goes an extra mile, ensuring that complete processing from the seed to oil is accomplished within 24 hours. With their policy of adhering to non-GM seeds, Wagga Wagga offers one of the healthiest and wholesome cooking oil to the Indian consumers.
So next time you plan your grocery shopping keep in mind that you now have a really healthy and natural option.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

