The story of a Ummehani & Mohammed - Franchise partner with talent corner

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/SRV Media): With a journey that began in March 2019, Ummehani and Mohammed have successfully accomplished a career as an entrepreneur by becoming a Franchise Partner with Talent Corner.

Ummehani was a homemaker and Mohammed, her husband, had a trading business before they both entered the recruitment business. These partners have recruited more than 50 candidates so far and have been associated with more than 20 companies in just a matter of a year and a half.

Ummehani and Mohammed's journey began about 2 years ago when Mohammed was dealing with the traditional business of trading and distribution of FMCG goods. His wife, Ummehani had just moved from Mumbai to Kolkata back then and they both were looking for something that didn't require a lot of travelling. The urge of starting a business together while being able to take care of their new born baby, led to an intensive research that the couple conducted in order to come to a conclusion. That is when the Ummehani and Mohammed came across Talent Corner, India's fastest growing recruitment agency.

Apart from having positive reviews online, a transparent response from Rashesh Doshi, Managing Director, Talent Corner, helped Ummehani and Mohammed build a level of trust between the two. 1.5 years down the line, the couple is running a successful franchise of Talent Corner in the city of Kolkata.



"It gives us immense satisfaction when a deserving candidate gets placed in an organisation. We have come across many candidates who have shared their story of being fooled by fake job consultants and who swindled them of their money after promising them lucrative jobs. The recent case of us personally being involved in persuading a company to hire a very deserving but physically gifted candidate made us realize our small way in contributing to our society," said Ummehani Mukadam, Franchise Partner, Talent Corner.

"We are extremely happy to have been involved in a business like this that provides flexibility and proper guidance, all thanks to Talent Corner. We look forward to growing much more and attaining leaps and bounds making Talent Corner India's largest recruitment agency," said Ummehani Mukadam

Talent Corner is all set to scale up the industry by providing recruitment solutions to brands in order to help them develop, grow and expand. With over 20,000 recruitments done so far, the company has been listed in the Top 100 Franchise opportunities in India. Talent Corner has more than 59 Franchisees currently and is looking for partnering with more aspiring entrepreneurs who are interested to launch their business in the same sector. The company recruits for multifarious positions across sectors like manufacturing, advertising, logistics, real estate, engineering, etc. With offices across India and UAE, the company plans to expand and envisions to have footprints across 10 countries with 100 offices by the year 2025.

