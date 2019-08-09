The Streamcast Group enters into definitive Restructuring Services Agreement with Rolta India Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): The Streamcast Group entered into a definitive Restructuring Services Agreement (RSA) with Rolta India Limited.

Under the terms of the RSA, Streamcast will assist Rolta India Limited (RIL) and its subsidiaries (Rolta) towards repayment and restructuring its liabilities commencing with immediate effect. Through this agreement, Streamcast intends to bring immense value to add for Rolta and will focus on reviving the operations of RIL.

"There is tremendous potential and synergy between Streamcast Group and Rolta India Limited to deliver next-generation world-class geographic information system, mapping, and managed services to clients across the globe with a combination of our considerable global data centre infrastructure. These business synergies will allow any managed services business to deliver cloud services to clients at extremely competitive pricing. This strategic initiative combines Streamcast with Rolta AdvizeX expertise, distribution model and industry-leading technology partners to deliver cloud solutions to its 2700 plus customers," said a spokesperson from Streamcast Group.

