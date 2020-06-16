The talented duo Ammy Virk and Avinash Pandey bring 'Main Suneya' for music lovers!

New Delhi [India] June 16 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Good news for the Punjabi music lovers especially the ones in love with the soulful voice of Ammy Virk! His new song 'Main Suneya' is out and has already won more than 33 million hearts worldwide.

The song was released a week ago on YouTube by T-Series and has an immense contribution from the entertainment industry's maestro Avinash Pandey who bridged the gap between creativity and commercialization by roping in top gaming company InCrown for this video partnership.

Being a heart-touching emotional number, it took the digital media by storm within minutes of its launch. Its lyrics are done by Raj Fatehpur and the credit for music composition goes to another maestro, the popular Sunny Virk.

This music video is directed by Navjit Buttar and features Ammy, Simran Kaur Hundal, and child artist Rohan. What has actually swooned over music fans is the tender portrayal of a story of love and betrayal in the music video.

The video sees contributions from India's eminent entertainment personality Avinash Pandey who has been actively working in the field of financing, development, and marketing of Indian entertainment content all across the world.

His acute knowledge in this field and the vast experience of working on prestigious projects makes him one of the most reliable names in film and entertainment productions. He has done a few projects with T-series already,

"Out of all the regional music industries, the state of Punjab has an extra advantage. The entrepreneurial spirit of Punjabis has made them a winner in the business segment. And when it comes to culture, you can see the entire world falling for Punjabi food, Giddha, Bhangra, etc. Stars like Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehndi, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Sidhu Moosewala are garnering everyone's attention. Their Instagram accounts have a fan following from every part of the world. I see a huge future in Punjab's music industry and I'm glad to contribute in any way towards promoting it," shared Avinash.

This music video is all set to be the next best chartbuster not just in Punjab but in every part of India especially because of the captivating voice of Amninder Pal Singh Virk, popularly called Ammy Virk, the new blue-eyed boy of the Punjabi music industry.

Ammy Virk has come a long way starting from his debut album Yaar Amli. His performance in films like Bambukat, Ardaas, Nikka Zaildar, Laung Laachi, and Qismat has made him a superstar and youth icon.

"For me every song and video is special. But this one was actually fun to do. It was nice working with Avinash Pandey and we would be working again on many international projects. I am glad the song has already pocketed some rave reviews. I am thankful to my friends and fan for their never-ending love," said Ammy about this latest Punjabi number.

You can check out the music video at this link https://youtu.be/9i1dXa13CxA

