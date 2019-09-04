ETS logo
ETS logo

The TOEFL® test experience keeps getting better: Afternoon testing sessions now open worldwide

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:48 IST

Princeton [USA] Sept 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of a continuous effort to enhance the TOEFL iBT® test experience for students and its value to institutions worldwide, students can now take advantage of more flexible testing options, including an increase in the number of test session offerings and a shorter turnaround time for retesting, if necessary.
Beginning immediately, students can register for afternoon testing sessions on select dates, a shift that effectively doubles the testing capacity of participating test centers on those dates.
In addition, students can test on consecutive weekends as available dates permit - a significant improvement to the previous 12-day retest waiting period.
These updates, which follow the shortened test time and MyBest™ scores enhancements launched last month, will also be beneficial to institutions - the earlier students can test or retest, the earlier institutions can receive students' accompanying score report, allowing them to make informed admissions decisions based on a wider eligible applicant pool of qualified students in a timely manner.
"The latest improvements to the TOEFL test revolve around the student testing experience and creating efficiencies that enable them to save time so that they can act quickly," said ETS's Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program.
"We understand that students need and appreciate flexibility, and these new changes provide conveniences for them as they navigate deadlines and busy schedules in preparing for their academic futures," he added.
For general information on the TOEFL test, please visit their website. To prepare for the test, be sure to check out the refreshed preparation materials reflecting the recent test changes, including a free, full-length practice test.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:03 IST

Herbalife Nutrition flags off Mobile Science Vans in Karnataka

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India] Sept 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition the global leader in nutrition, celebrated twenty years of its business in India by flagging off mobile science laboratories at Tumkur Government School.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:01 IST

Celebrities to prove mettle with bat and ball at AECL tourney

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India is the soul of world cricket, and gets special attention when celebrities decide to enter the field, as if, to prove wrong a former Indian cricketer who said he forgot the game when he was coaching celebrities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:20 IST

Club Factory overtakes Snapdeal to rank third after Amazon and Flipkart

New Delhi [India] Sept 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club Factory, the leading E-commerce platform, has surpassed Snapdeal to become the 3rd largest shopping app (in terms of MAU) in India since June 2019 after retaining number 1 rank in Google Play Shopping App category, according to data analytics platform App

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:08 IST

Auto majors cut production, Maruti Suzuki to shut plants on Sep 7 and 9

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): With the automobile industry facing a severe slowdown and job losses over the past few months, Maruti Suzuki has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram plant and Manesar plant in Haryana for two days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:20 IST

CBDT enters into 26 APAs during April to August

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has entered into 26 advance pricing agreements (APAs) in the first five months of the current financial year, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:00 IST

LinkedIn recognises Razorpay among India's top 10 startups to work with

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first converged payments solution company, Razorpay, not only does a good job of making payments and financial systems seamless and intelligent for businesses, it also manages to build a simulating workplace of creativity and innovation amo

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:59 IST

Systematix Infotech Pvt Ltd achieves CMMI Level 3

New Delhi [India] Sept 04 (ANI): Systematix Infotech Pvt Ltd today announced that it has been appraised at Level 3 of the Software Engineering Institute's CMMI ® (Capability Maturity Model Integration).

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:58 IST

MilkLane forays into cattle feed business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): MilkLane, a Bengaluru based dairy start-up incubated by Pioneering Ventures, forays into cattle feed business with the launch of a new brand with two variants called 'Aayush Max and Aayush Rich'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:57 IST

Moody's takes rating action on five Indian public sector banks...

Singapore, Sept 4 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday took rating actions on Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India (Union Bank) that will undergo mergers as announced by the government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Equity indices end volatile session higher, Sun Pharma and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed an extremely volatile session on Wednesday but managed to end positive.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:44 IST

Execution remains key in amalgamation of public sector banks: Ind-Ra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Wednesday the amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) along with implementation of specific measures on governance reforms could improve their performance on a sustainable basis, subject to the successful exe

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:21 IST

GE T&D India wins Rs 90-cr order to upgrade West Bengal grid

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): GE T&D India said on Wednesday that it received a grid upgradation order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) that will address the growing energy demand of the state and provide the utility with latest transmission infrastructu

Read More
iocl