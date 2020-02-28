The Ultima by DLF bags the honour at ET Now 2020 Global Real Estate Congress

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): DLF has been awarded by the ET NOW 2020 Global Real Estate Congress for their project, The Ultima in New Gurugram.

The Ultima wins the crown for luxury property of the year award. The event was held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai which was also graced by eminent dignitaries of the industry.

ET Now real estate award is one of the most prestigious awards celebrating the reward excellence to the individuals and companies who have significantly impacted the real estate market in the past. The award is a token of appreciation for the developers creating the landmark projects and adopting best practices in the business.

"We are happy to receive this award by ET Now. DLF has always focused on offering the best luxury living standards to its patrons and this award comes as a great inspiration to thrive more and deliver the best," said Amit Kaicker, Business Head, DLF, New Gurugram, on the occasion.

DLF The Ultima offers ultra-modern yet gracious luxury homes, with seamless connectivity to all of NCR. Spread out on a 22 Acre area, the project has 85 per cent open area and only 15 per cent is the built-up area.

The highlight of this luxurious residential project is its spectacular location which makes it easily accessible to all the business, transport and recreational destinations.

Award-winning landscape designer, Paul Friedberg has meticulously created the landscape of The Ultima by DLF, Sector 81, Gurugram using nature as the mood board. The high-rise comprises of ready to move in three to four-bedroom apartments ranging from 2100 - 3000 square feet, with a total of approximately 900 plus units.

It offers ultra-modern yet gracious luxury homes, ensconced in the lap of nature, and neighbouring a staggering 1000 acres of open parkland, at an iconic address set to become the new destination for super-luxury lifestyle.

