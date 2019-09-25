Dr Sanjay Gupta, VC at WUD addressing students at GGJ 3.0
The World University of Design hosted 3rd - edition of Global Goals Jam

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:58 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): World University of Design (WUD) - India's first and only University dedicated to education in the creative domain, successfully concluded the India edition of the special two-day global event focusing on design thinking and service design methodologies - Global Goals Jam 3.0 (GGJ) from September 20 to 21.
This year's theme focuses on the growing issue of #eWaste. It is in-line with #SDG12 - Responsible consumption and ethical production.
Seventy participants from across India, divided into ten groups, participated in the workshop presented their ideas and vision for the future. Some of the innovative solution showcased include the issue of electronic waste created in the space and create solutions to reduce/ reuse/ recycle it.
All ten teams came up with innovative ideas to solve the problem of e-waste management, unsustainable manufacturing, and consumption of electronic products that have become redundant.
Some of the challenges given to students to present their ideas and prepare their prototypes were:
* How to get an average user interested in eWaste Management?
* How can we spread awareness about what is eWaste?
* How does one work towards segregation of eWaste?
* What could be the various ways of Reuse, Recycle, Reduce and Upcycle eWaste?
* How can we scale a given eWaste solution?
Based on the challenges given to the students, some of the prototypes included - Affordable housing through the reuse of #eWaste. An ATM-like machine where one can dump their old gadgets which can be recycled and reused. Trash It Up - An App which consists of products made of #eWaste, Renting old products, Space Debris - A global issue which needs to be addressed and tools for the workers in #eWaste segregation industries.
GGJ is an international platform for inclusive learning where people from all around the world contribute to the 17 global goals for sustainable development of UNDP by sharing their stories, projects, and visions for the future. Presently this event is happening across 60 cities in the world.
All the projects will be shared with UNDP and UNESCO for evaluation and global rollout. This is part of the Global Goal Jam procedure.
Some eminent personalities presented during the two - day workshop includes Saurabh Jain, Vice President, Paytm, Abhishek Chaswal, Executive Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup and Anand Jha, Vice President - 1MG. They interacted with students, discussed their ideas and guided them on the methodology.
"This year's global goal jam marked a new milestone for the World University of Design as the event happening in our university marked to be the biggest edition of the Global Goal Jam with maximum entries among all the cities", said Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design.
"We feel privileged to host GGJ for third consecutive year and wish to conduct such events in future so that we can contribute our bit towards the better world", he added.
"This is an impressive initiative step by the university and I wish them all the best for such meaningful events in the future. I myself being a part of UN Global compact sessions and firmly believes that these 17 challenges are very important for every individual to focus upon and eWaste is one of those challenges which needs eye of an hour as countries are dominated by the technologies so is the eWaste", said Saurabh Jain, Vice President, Paytm.
"Design is the driver in various businesses nowadays. I am very excited to look at some fantastic design-related ideas which cater to solve the problems of eWaste", he added.
The participants shared their perspective and experiences of the workshop. "I am always keen on design thinking processes and prototyping. Having a good house in our country has become next to impossible. Thus, we worked on an idea of how we can use #eWaste as an affordable housing solution. The good thing about the Global Goal Jam is that it gives opportunity to work with people from different backgrounds and institutions and you get an opportunity to collaborate with them, and you get different perspectives and a new way to look at the problem, also to find solutions for the same", discussed one of the students from the team about the project - Affordable housing through eWaste.
