Shri Ashokji Singhal
Third edition of Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Awards to be held on September 5 in New Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:57 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI): In the fond memory of late Ashok Singhal, the former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Singhal Foundation will be organising the third edition of 'Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Puruskar' on September 5, 2019.
The event will be held at Chinmaya Mission, 89- Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
The objective behind convening such an award ceremony is to promote Vedic education across India and appreciate the efforts of all those working in this field. Param Pujya Swami Tejomayanand ji, former Head of Chinmaya Mission Worldwide, will be the guest of honour at the august gathering.
At the award ceremony, the best student will receive a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh, while the winner of best teacher award will be given Rs 5 lakh and the winner of best school award will receive prize money of Rs 7 lakh.
"Apart from being the leading light of Hindutva and a thought leader, respected Ashokji Singhal was also a great proponent of Vedas. He always loved to read and impart the knowledge of Vedas as a result of which he initiated opening of several schools/institutes for the learning of the Vedic scriptures," said Salil Singhal, Trustee, Singhal Foundation.
"It is due to Late Shri Ashokji Singhal's deep interest in the Vedic scriptures that has encouraged our Foundation, and to start this award ceremony. This is the third year of Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Vedic Awards. We are thankful to Param Pujya Swami Tejomayanand ji former Head of Chinmaya Mission Worldwide for agreeing to be the guest of honour this year," said Sanjaya Singhal, another trustee of the foundation.
Just like previous years, the foundation invited applications from the Vedic schools and institutions throughout the country. A special committee is set up which shortlists the candidates/names from the entries received till July 10, every year. The committee then visits all the shortlisted institutions to further authenticate the entries.
The committee then recommends three-three names for each of the 3 categories. Subsequently, a reputed special jury, comprising of five Vedic experts, selects the winner under each category.
The organisers believe that these annual awards will help to promote and propagate Vedic education, and it is a befitting tribute to Ashokji Singhal and his vision.
Last year, 81-year-old Vinayak Badal was conferred with the 'Lifetime achievement award' for reviving the education of 'Shatpath Brahmin' - which was on the verge of extinction.
"I wanted to promote the teachings of Vedas across the world and get the Vedic scripture it's due. After getting recognised by Singhal Foundation last year, my life found the right path. With the help of financial assistance, I am able to pursue my dream. India was considered the land of spirituality because the Vedas were held in high esteem and these awards have ensured that those who seek to promote the knowledge and wisdom of the Vedas also get recognised. This prize further encouraged me to work with more vigour towards my goal," said Pankaj Sharma, who bagged the best student of the year award in 2018.
Maharashtra's Sadguru Nijanand Maharaj Ved Vidhyalay won the award for best Vedic school. The jury chose Shridhar Adi as the best teacher and rewarded him with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh in 2018.
