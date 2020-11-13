This Diwali 'Find Light in Your Celebration' - Appeal Daniel Wellington Brand Ambassadors; Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daniel Wellington, a leading watch and accessories brand known for its contemporary and sleek design, is all set to welcome the festive spirit keeping in mind the 'new normal'.

Daniel Wellington unveils the Diwali campaign featuring Brand Ambassadors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte who join in the celebration and urge people to 'Find light in your celebration'.

The new normal brought a lot of changes on how people live on a day-to-day basis, including how celebrations are conducted. Relationships has found new ways to stick together. Even in these unprecedented times, people are looking forward to celebrate the festival of lights.

Link to Ayushmann's video post as part of the campaign: www.instagram.com/p/CHcaqakphwq.

"Traditions of Diwali like gifting or sharing sweets and food together are always delightful. This year celebrations will be more special with new time pieces and such gestures of love. I will surprise friends and loved ones with Daniel Wellington's Iconic Link and newly launched jewelry collection along with its limited edition ready to gift Diwali packaging," said Ayushmann Khurrana, Brand Ambassador, Daniel Wellington India.

Link to Radhika Apte's video post as part of the campaign: www.instagram.com/p/CHNhtsiC_61.

"Times and circumstances may change, but the bond you share with your loved ones will never fade. This year is no different, Daniel Wellington and I will continue to celebrate the festive season. I am excited to pick gifts from Daniel Wellington's latest collection and send them to my parents back home in a beautifully crafted limited-edition Diwali packaging with a greeting card," said Radhika Apte, Brand Ambassador, Daniel Wellington India, while expressing her excitement on the festival.

Daniel Wellington's Iconic Link collection is made to stand out as the focal point of your look. It consists of The Iconic Link in Silver and Rose Gold with dials in either eggshell white or black finish. The Iconic Link Lumine is an epitome of luxury minimalism, it features a bejeweled eggshell white dial with glistening Swarovski® crystals and a first ever two-tone link bracelet.

The newest addition to the family is the Iconic Link Unitone, a first unicolor timepiece that features a seamlessly matching luxurious metal link bracelet and watch dial, available in polished stainless steel with a vibrant silver finish, refined rose gold or gold plating.

Daniel Wellington has also recently unveiled the Iconic Link in 40 mm dial size for men, available in polished stainless steel with silver finish of rose gold plating.

The brand has also revealed its finest jewelery collection for the festive season. The collection is a casual yet tasteful allure that may be mixed and matched to complete one's festive look.

Daniel Wellington is a Swedish watch and accessories brand founded in 2011. All products are designed in-house in Stockholm, highlighting a commitment to perfected minimalistic design and providing the world with timeless style through affordable luxury. Since its inception, Daniel Wellington has sold over 9 million watches, and established itself as one of the most beloved brands in the industry.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)