This Diwali, gift a healthy lifestyle with PLAY (PLAYGO and PLAYFIT)

This festive season, instead of the same old packet of sweets or home decorations, why not try giving a fit and healthy lifestyle to family and friends!

PLAY, a Delhi based smart wearable and audio technology start-up has recently introduced two new product categories - PLAYGO and PLAYFIT in the India market.

PLAY is on a mission to make technology a 'delight', with simplified offerings. Under PLAYGO the brand has launched - PLAYGO N23 and N20 wireless neckband earphones. The PLAYFIT series includes three innovative products - PLAYFIT SW75 smart watch, PLAYFIT 21 and PLAYFIT 53 smart bands.

So, this Diwali move beyond traditional gifts and try 'PLAY', to impress your loved one on this festival of light.

PLAYGO N23 Neckband Earphones - The N23 is an easy-to-use Bluetooth Neckband with Integrated Voice APK for Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, ensuring easy and faster pairing with the host device. N23 draws its popularity from the fact that even in the tiny form factor; it houses a dual speaker to give an optimum Bass and Treble audio experience for the consumers.

Each earphone has Dual 6mm Drivers offering an enhanced frequency range and life-like sound. And it doesn't end there, one of the lightest in its category, the N23 weighs only 28gms and still offers up to 20Hrs of Playtime. The same is achieved by using a unique dual-battery design, making the device churn 20 hours of PLAY/talk time on a single charge.

With the Airoha AB1522U chipset [BT 5.0], N23 automatically reconnects to your paired device within a range of 10 meters. Smart design details are evident on the device and the ear-buds bond together magnetically when N23 is not in use.

Price: Rs 1299; Availability: Amazon

PLAYGO N20 Neckband Earphones - The N20 is simple, no frills attached Bluetooth neckband with a simple plug and play feature. The device powers up on BT 5.0, enabling a robust reliable connection for both indoor and outdoor usage (approximately 4X Range), easy discovery as well as faster data transfer, reduced Rx/Tx time (approx 2X Speed) and more data capacity (approx 8X increase in broadcast capacity).

PLAY neckband model N20 comes with integrated voice APK for Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, giving voice commands a new 'meaning and discovery', indeed, PLAY enables the user to now speak to their PLAY neckband. N20 comes with a balanced all-round performance, hinting at great audio experience which does not compromise either on the treble or go heavy on the bass output thus providing for an enjoyable audio experience for the customer. The neckband can also be charged within 120 minutes from discharge to complete charge and runs through for at least 450 hours of usage and abundant standby time.

With a smooth and superior finish and multiple colours like Galaxy Black, Azure Blue and Crimson Red, N20 owing to its latest chipset powered on BT 5.0, automatically reconnects to your paired device within a range of 10 meters. Intelligent and consumer friendly product designing allows the ear-buds to bond together when N20 is not in use.

Price: Rs 1499; Availability: Amazon

PLAYFIT SW75 Smartwatch - Beyond its smart looks, PLAYFIT SW75 also houses smart technology. The latest nRF52840 SoC is one of the most advanced chipsets from the Nordic family which gives the smart-watch an extra edge and exceptional working time up to 15 days and battery time of more than 47 days in its 210mAh form factor.

Coupled with the app PLAYFIT, the 1.3" full-touch display offers a unified interface for the user. With its super-slim stainless-steel casing design, Real-time Heart Rate monitoring, Step pedometer, sleep monitoring, up to 14 different sports modes, a unique female health care feature and vibrating SNS alert, the SW75 provides for smartly connected consumer experience. To top it, PLAYFIT SW75 is also ATM 5 waterproof (up to a water depth of 50m), allowing most of the swimmers to bond the wrist with the watch even when doing their swimming sessions. The PLAYFIT application provides for proper recording of user exercise/fitness data and storage in India hosted servers. The UI is both rich and intuitive. Navigating within the application and user can find out simple data analytics around calorie burnt, steps walked, heart rate, sleep pattern etc as well as leader-board amongst the PLAY community.

Price: Rs 2999; Availability: Flipkart

PLAYFIT 21 Fitness Band - PLAYFIT 21 is the practical fitness band for the millennials. Loaded with the Nordic nRF52832 Chipset, the PLAYFIT 21 connects through Bluetooth 4.2. With a 0.96" colour display, the band is IP68 based water and Dustproof. The Touch Button UI allows users to flip through several features - Heart Rate monitoring, Stopwatch, Pedometer and Sleep Monitoring. Long Pressing the Touch Button allows the consumer to get detailed statistics for the specific feature. The dial face is customizable as per your mood and personality.

PLAYFIT 21 has retractable straps which also allow you to charge your band via USB power source. The PLAYFIT 21 vibrates to notify you for your SNS alerts and is available in Black, Purple and Blue colours. The PLAYFIT application provides for proper recording of user exercise/fitness data and storage in India hosted servers. The UI is both rich and intuitive. Navigating within the application and user can find out simple data analytics around calorie burnt, steps walked, heart rate, sleep pattern etc as well as leader-board amongst the PLAY community.

Price: Rs 1299; Availability: Amazon

PLAYFIT 53 Fitness Band - The PLAYFIT 53 comes with a premium finish and a dual-tone colour scheme. The smart design includes a 2.5D curved glass display along with a full Touch UI that allows the user to scroll through multiple features such as Call/Email/social network Notifications or Training Mode to name a few. The High Precision Nordic nRF52832 Chipset gives the PLAYFIT 53 an extra edge over its competitors. The 0.96" Colour Display lets you track your Heart Rate, Steps (Pedometer) and monitors your Sleep (via App).

PLAYFIT 53 has exceptional durability, thanks to the IP68 Dust and Water-resistant rating. It senses hand gestures, enabling the users to click pictures, just by flicking their wrists. PLAYFIT 53 is available in two colour tones - sporty Red and Black and a trendy Green and Black.

Price: Rs 1999; Availability: Amazon

