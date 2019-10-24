Bajaj Finserv
This Diwali, insure your new TV, AC or washing machine with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:06 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diwali is that time of the year when people shop for new home appliances and electronics to mark the festive celebrations. From an AC to beat the heat, a television to get your daily dose of entertainment, or a washing machine to save time and energy, there are many things that go into your shopping list.
While you shop for new electronic goods or appliances to add to your living spaces, you shouldn't overlook the importance of insurance to secure your purchases against any possible risks.
One way to do this is to opt for Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions such as AC insurance, TV insurance, washing machine insurance, and kitchen appliances insurance.
Offered by Bajaj Finserv, through it's lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited, these policies save you from spending hefty repair bills out of your own pocket by offering coverage against loss, theft, burglary, fire, and accidental damages.
Following are some of the features of these insurance policies:
* Adequate coverage for damage and loss
The washing machine insurance policy offers coverage of up to Rs 35,000 at a nominal premium of Rs 199, while both TV insurance policy and AC insurance policy offer coverage of up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of Rs 399 each. The coverage extends to damage and loss to the insured item, wherein you can claim compensation up to the sum insured or the invoice value, whichever is lower.
* Hassle-free online insurance
Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions can be easily purchased by filling in the online application form for the product. You can also make the payment online using your preferred payment method. You can use net banking, mobile wallet, UPI, or debit card/credit card to pay the affordable premium.
* Coverage for multiple scenarios
When you opt for these insurance policies, you can raise a claim for varied reasons like accidental damage, breakdown, theft or burglary, or damaged by fire. For instance, in the case of a washing machine, the policy takes the form of an all-risk policy that takes care of all repair and replacement costs in case of accidental damage.
* Convenient claims procedure
Raising an insurance claim is also a hassle-free process. To report the loss or damage to the insured item, you can call 1800-266-7780 (toll-free helpline number), or 1800-22-9966 (for senior citizens only). You may also SMS 'Claims' to 5616181 to initiate the process.
The TV insurance, AC insurance, and washing machine insurance policies are amongst the many Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions that Bajaj Finserv offers.
Apart from these, you can also check out a range of insurance plans including mobile phone screen insurance, watch insurance, baggage insurance, wallet care and more, to insure different things in your daily life. You can explore over 80 products starting at a premium of just Rs 79.
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:53 IST

