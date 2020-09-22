This fantasy league gaming platform is all the rage this cricket season

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/Digpu): Avid online gamers with a passion for cricket are in for a double dose of fun. Fanspole brings to you an online social platform for fantasy games that lets users in India host their own games and tournaments.

Accessible via their Android app as well as the website, the platform has garnered much excitement from cricket fans looking to be a part of the action.

The duo behind Fanspole, Aniket Shinde and Hardik Gondaliya, wanted to develop a platform that delivered a unique user experience to cricket fans looking for some hands-on fun.

Plus, the platform supports other major sports and esports, including football, Call of Duty, and Free Fire, among others.

Backed by extensive product and engineering experience across several startups, Shinde and Gondaliya have successfully integrated social, community and gaming elements to the platform.

So, if you aspire to own your cricket team someday, this is a great practice ground, literally!

Make Your Own Rules With Fanspole

Users get to build their own cricket teams on Fanspole by selecting the players of their choice. You can earn points based on your strategies and how your players perform.

Another fun aspect of Fanspole is that owners of the teams get to make their own rules. Create contests in less than thirty seconds and easily share your tournaments on social media.

Fanspole's contests are completely customizable. From the entry fee and the number of participants to the prizes for the winning players, the platform is the best place to let your creativity shine through.

Users can build multiple communities for their networks of office colleagues, college mates, school friends, among others. The platform seamlessly allows influencers to engage and extend their connection with their fans.



Fanspole's social feed makes the top games discoverable, so everyone can participate in multiple games at any given time. This is also the best way to improve your skills, make new friends, and become an influencer on the platform.

As users win more points, they can redeem these against a slew of attractive prizes. This raises the competition and also creates an instant gratification perk for users.

Future of Sports Gaming

According to 'Gaming - India Story', a report released by boutique investment bank Maple Capital Advisors, the Indian gaming industry is expected to increase by 41 per cent annually.

Thanks to the fast-paced growth of digital infrastructure and improved standards of online gaming content, the Indian gaming industry is slated to be valued at USD 3,750 million by 2024!

With over one million registered users, Fanspole's phenomenal and quick success echoes a growing online trend around the world, where popular team sports are being gamified for better fan engagement.

The Time Is Now!

Fanspole is nothing short of a gift to the sports-crazy side of humanity, especially during the pandemic. And even in these challenging times, the platform serves players a golden opportunity on a platter.

As the country prepares for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), fantasy league gamers are also gearing up for exciting online matches.

Fans can now not only be spectators to their favourite sports but also engage and participate in the action. Platforms like Fanspole fuel these aspirations in a seamless way and bring players closer together as a community.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

