This International Yoga Day achieve overall wellness with California Walnuts

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yoga is gaining popularity across the world as an alternative well-being practice.

A precious gift of India's ancient tradition, it is a form of exercise that combines physical and spiritual practice known worldwide to be the most effective in bringing holistic health and well-being to an individual.

For those who practice yoga regularly know that it requires a lot of strength to hold your body right in an asana. Therefore, it is crucial to fuel your body with the right nutrition, such as those found in foods like walnuts to reap maximum benefits.

As the fifth edition of International Yoga day is just around the corner, here are some easy tips by Naaznin Husein, a renowned Nutritionist, Yoga Consultant and Founder of Freedom Wellness Management to keep you healthy for a better future.

Yoga and Eating Right

Mindful diet is vital to healing the body as well as the mind to reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases. To get the best out of your yoga practice, it is equally important to eat healthy food. A healthy diet not only helps you to meet your nutritional needs but also results in increased energy and focus on getting you through your daily practice.

Enrich your Yoga Session with Walnuts

Incorporating a daily dose of walnuts is a simple and convenient way to add essential nutrients to your diet for optimum health. Walnut enriched diet helps ensure adequate protein intake, especially among vegetarians, as 28g of walnuts provides four grams of protein as well as two grams of fiber.

They are a good source of magnesium and phosphorus - both important minerals involved in the body's processes and necessary for achieving optimal wellness. Walnuts are also an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid and contains 2.5 grams of ALA per 28g which is more than eight times the amount found in the next highest nut.

Walnuts - a smart choice to keep your body and mind healthy

Several researches have showcased the potential role of walnuts in a variety of health outcomes, including heart health, preventing diabetes and weight management.

Walnut enriched diet may prevent cancer and are found to have favourable effects on cholesterol and maintain normal blood pressure levels. The high antioxidant content in walnuts may help to protect from diseases of aging, including neurological and carcinogenic ailments. Better yet, walnut consumption is more closely associated with higher energy level, better concentration and 26 percent lower prevalence of depression symptoms.

Here is how you can include walnuts in your daily exercise regimen.

Grab a handful of walnuts, homemade energy bar, or a healthy smoothie as a part of your pre-workout meal to keep yourself energised through the session. Include them in meals and snacks, along with a diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol.

Choose walnuts to snack on four to five times per week. Just a handful of nuts (28g) will make you feel satisfied.

Sprinkle chopped walnuts on salads, vegetables, in dips, or as part of mixed dishes.

Overall wellness can be achieved through a combination of right nutrition and exercise. A healthy lifestyle can go a long way in ensuring positive effects on your body and mind. So, this International Yoga Day pledge to adopt a healthier life with the added crunch of California walnuts.

