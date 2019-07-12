Bajaj Finance Ltd.
This Monsoon, combat waterborne diseases with pocket insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:45 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): In 2018, more than 1.3 crore people were diagnosed with waterborne diseases in India, according to data reported from the CBHI and Ministry of Health.
Moreover, 2,439 people also lost their lives to waterborne diseases like typhoid, cholera, viral hepatitis, and acute diarrhoeal diseases.
Doctors and medical professionals observe a spurt of these diseases during the monsoon season. Hence, opting for an effective insurance policy that provides adequate financial coverage for waterborne diseases is essential. Here are a few features and benefits of the Waterborne Diseases Cover from Bajaj Finserv.
Pocket-Friendly Insurance -
Treatment for these diseases is expensive and can drain your savings quickly if you do not have a good insurance plan. With the Waterborne Diseases Cover from Bajaj Finserv, you can get coverage up to Rs 50,000 at just Rs 349 per annum. Here, the premium amount is affordable and helps you take care of all your medical expenses with ease.
Maximum Coverage-
Along with hospitalization expenses, the waterborne diseases cover from Bajaj Finserv also covers a range of medical requirements. These include diagnostic tests conducted before and after hospitalization, doctor's fees and medications required before, during, and after hospitalization and other treatment expenses. This insurance also provides coverage for hospital room rent as per the specified limit. You can claim Rs. 1,000 per day as normal room charges and Rs 2,000 per day as ICU charges.
Keep in mind that the insurance can be claimed only after 30 days from the commencement of the policy period and is valid for one year.
Easy online application -
The health insurance coverage for waterborne diseases is easy to apply for. You can apply online using a simple application form on the Bajaj Finserv website. Fill in the details required and sign up for the waterborne diseases cover in an instant.
The claim process is equally simple. Simply send an email or call the toll-free number mentioned in the policy document, to raise a claim.
You can also explore and purchase other Pocket Insurance products from Bajaj Finserv that can come in handy this monsoon season. These include dengue cover, monsoon insurance, road trip cover, trek cover, infection cover and more. Pocket Insurance offers affordable insurance, for a short-term period, according to your precise need and hence, provides you better coverage in the process.
