This pollution season, a value for money solution by Nirvana Being to convert an existing AC into an air purifier

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): The onset of the peak pollution season brings an alarming rise in health issues. Air pollution is directly linked with allergies, asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory infections and diseases, which can be debilitating, force children to miss school, and even cause long-lasting damage to one's health and wellbeing.

With the current COVID-19 situation and air pollution, the need for air filters has increased. While in the past, one has acquired expensive air purifiers for respite, the team at Nirvana Being has been working tirelessly to develop value for money, sustainable and effective solutions that address the problem of a suspended virus, bacteria, PM 2.5 and odours in the air.

With Nirvana Being's DIY Nanotech AC Filter, one can convert their split ac into an air purifier in just two steps. Without the trouble of purchasing new devices, simply add this filter to an existing Split AC to remove viruses, bacteria and PM2.5 with > 99.7 per cent efficiency, thereby playing the role of an air purifier.

Starting from just INR 695, each pack contains filters for two Split ACs and offers the lowest air resistance to sustain the cooling ability of the AC. The filter can be used with Split ACs of any brand and tonnage and is estimated to have a life of 12-15 weeks if used for 10-12 hours daily. It is ideal for indoor spaces, like homes, offices, doctors' clinics, stores, restaurants and other places which have a high footfall, and hence a higher risk.

The Nanotech AC Filter removes all volatile organic compounds, odours and gases from the indoor space, leaving them with filtered, sterile air and is tested for 99.7 per cent viral and bacterial efficacy as well as 96 per cent PM 2.5 filtration efficacy by Nelsons Labs, USA.

Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder and CEO, Nirvana Being says, "The price of air purifiers is a major deterrent for many buyers. Therefore, keeping limited household budgets and the need for another household device made with plastic, we at Nirvana Being wanted to offer a pocket-friendly and DIY solution for households, offices, clinics and commercial spaces. Every aspect of our filter has been carefully developed after thorough research to drive the health and safety of our consumers. We are excited to see the reaction of the mass market as our filter is sure to become a game changer in the health and well-being sector. With the use of nanotechnology, we aim to develop even more scientific and sustainable protective gear in the times to come."

Nirvana Being's Nanotech AC Filter is made using electrospun nanofibers which are infused with antibacterial additives to trap even the smallest airborne particles. This is a do-it-yourself (DIY) product and is tested to filter down to 100 nanometers (0.1 microns) with a 99.7 per cent efficacy as nanoparticles between 30-2500 nanometers are most harmful to humans. It is tested for 99.7 per cent viral and bacterial efficacy as well as 96 per cent PM 2.5 filtration efficacy.

Clearly, the Nanotech AC Filter is a novel approach to bring health and safety to your home and a great way to reduce your exposure to toxic air pollutants.



Nirvana Being (www.nirvanabeing.com)

Founded in 2015, the name Nirvana Being has become synonymous with sustainable, scientific and responsible clean air solutions. Our company name comes from Buddhism, where Nirvana Being means a state of enlightenment or elevated consciousness; about sustainability and our breath.

Our product portfolio consists of sustainable, stylish, reusable and affordable clean air products to shield you from harmful pollutants/viruses in the air and allow you to live a healthy life, without compromising your lifestyle. We offer an array of products that protect you everywhere you go - both indoor and outdoor. Starting from specialised masks with the highest certifications for general everyday use to sports masks with a higher surface area for better breathing capability, we have products that are globally certified and tested to suit your needs. We have also introduced Indoor Air Purification to ensure that indoor spaces are health and safety compliant. Additionally, we provide purification and monitoring solutions for homes, cars and centrally conditioned buildings to make clean air more accessible.

