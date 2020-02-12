This Valentine's Day, Gift your Loved One Secured Health from Religare Health Insurance

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): With Valentine's Day approaching, most people will be eager to make this day special for their loved ones. Gifting apparel, watches or a bunch of flowers has become a cliched way to express your love.

This Valentine's Day go for an unusual gifting approach; think beyond chocolates and invest to make your loved one's future comfortable by insuring their health.

The costs of medical treatments have been rising at an alarming rate and any critical illness can make a big dent in your pocket. Moreover, our hectic lifestyles take a toll on our health. Furthermore, it is important to prevent one's hard-earned finances from being spent on medical bills. Nothing says 'I love you' better than securing your loved one's health with a health insurance policy.

A medical emergency can occur anytime and for anyone, impacting an individual emotionally and financially.

In addition to financial security, here are some reasons why one must look at insuring their health: Health insurance offered by employers might not be sufficient to cover all your healthcare costs comprehensively. Furthermore, in between jobs one could be at risk of being without any coverage. It is therefore wise to opt for an individual health insurance cover.

The sedentary lifestyle has led to increased occurrence of lifestyle disorders such as type-2 diabetes, cardiac ailments, cancer, lung conditions and stroke. It is therefore imperative to insure oneself timely.

With premium as low as Rs 10 per day, you can cover yourself for a sum of Rs 3 lakh. This means that the insurance company will take care of your hospital expenses of up to Rs 3 lakh in case a medical emergency arises.

Years of hard-earned savings can get drained away with just one medical emergency. An insurance plan protects your savings from being spent on hospital bills.

The icing on the cake is that having a health insurance can save you tax under section 80D of the Income Tax Act.

Religare Health Insurance keeps your finances secure and offers multiple beneficial options in case of any health-related emergency.

