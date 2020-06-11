Thomas Cook, SOTC tie-up with Apollo Clinics for safe travel in COVID-19 era

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Thomas Cook India along with its group company SOTC Travel have jointly launched a comprehensive programme to safe travel in the COVID-19 era.

The companies have partnered with Apollo Clinics, a member of the Apollo Hospitals Group, to set a benchmark for safety in travel.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC spent the last few months talking to their customers to understand their concerns and priorities when it comes to travel in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A significant 75 per cent of respondents of the holiday readiness survey stated that health and safety was their overriding concern.

"Across every stage of our customers' journey, they will find a host of measures put in place -- across airports and airlines and then at every stage of their journey with our transport, hotel, restaurant and attractions partners," said Madhavan Menon, Chairman and Managing Director of Thomas Cook India.

"Apollo Clinics and the Apollo Group have been at the forefront for creating safe environments for the home and office post the lockdown. This association is a natural progression for us to keep everyone safe and healthy," said Ajay H Gangoli, Director Medical Services, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. (ANI)

