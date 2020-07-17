Thomas Cook to take over dnata Travel's India corporate travel business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Thomas Cook India has signed an agreement with dnata Travel to operate as the travel management company to service its customers as the Dubai-based company closes its operation in India.

The agreement was concluded after an extensive process of evaluation by dnata, aimed at ensuring the continuity of top quality service levels for its corporate clients in India who wish to transition to Thomas Cook.

The transition is expected to be completed over the next few weeks. dnata Travel is the biggest provider of travel services and products for retail and business customers in the Middle Eastern market.

"This agreement helps reinforce Thomas Cook India Group's continued leadership in corporate travel space, adding both scale and value to our portfolio," said Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director and CEO of Thomas Cook India.

"We remain bullish on the business travel opportunity and remain focused on sustainable growth enabled by cutting-edge service leadership," he said in a statement.

Rashid Al Awadhi, Regional Vice President at dnata Travel, said: "While we are disappointed to be exiting the corporate market in India, it has always been our intention to provide our valued customers with an alternative option. We are delighted that we can now offer customers the option of a seamless transition to Thomas Cook India." (ANI)

