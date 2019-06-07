Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business becomes Refinitiv in India

New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Financial and Risk Business of Thomson Reuters is now part of the Refinitiv group in India, following the close of the India-specific deal that formed part of the global partnership between US private equity group Blackstone and Thomson Reuters in October 2018.

The new name, Refinitiv, was created based on feedback from customers and industry influencers on the value of the Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business to the industry. It is a name that aims to blend definitive action in financial markets and a bold focus on the future with a 160-year legacy of excellence as a pioneer in financial technology.

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading, open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community - driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.

The company has had a presence in India since 1851 and now has offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Mangalore as well as an operations centre in Bangalore employing over 4500 people.

"We are proud to formally become part of Refinitiv in India, an exciting and strategic market for us globally. We will continue to deliver the critical data, insights and open technology infrastructure that the Indian market has come to expect from us while driving progress for our customers across financial markets," said David Craig, CEO at Refinitiv.

"We are excited to launch as the Refinitiv brand in India, following the close of the deal. Our brand is at the cusp of new beginnings in the ever-evolving and dynamic financial services industry. We look forward to continuing to work closely to support our customers, employees, partners and stakeholders across the India market," said Gautam Verma, Managing Director, South Asia at Refinitiv.

