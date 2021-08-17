Thoughtful gifts for your loved ones with Happilo

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Happilo India launched their new festive hampers, just in time for the onset of the season of gifting.

With the festive season right around the corner, starting with Onam & Raksha Bandhan, moving towards Ganesh Chaturthi, Navaratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and going right till the New Year, consumers will surely be keeping their keen eye out for the perfect gift to present their family members.

Gifting loved ones has never been easier, with their newly launched website (www.happilo.com), along with their online channel partners. The brand has been recently putting its ardent focus on its D2C vertical, and subsequent expansions.

Indian tradition is filled with festivity, celebration, family ties & bonds, happiness, cheer, and several occasions to pick out the perfect festive gifts. Happilo India, India's leading gourmet healthy snacking brand is steadfastly gaining popularity as Indian consumer's go-to solution for all things festive.

Their personalized hampers assure that individuals will be able to put together their most favoured products, with a variety of combinations to choose from. With their recently launched e-commerce website, they provide consumers with an array of nuts, dry fruits, berries, trail mixes, etc.

Why Happilo?

Happilo Celebration gifting starts from just INR 225/- and goes upwards till approximately INR 2999/-; the brand has ensured that it covers the entire gifting spectrum. For every health-conscious, nutrient wary individual, Happilo has products that are rich in Nutrition Value, with Zero added Preservatives, 0 Trans-Fat, No added Oil, Gluten-Free and Vegan, with No added Colour, and with High Protein and Fibre.

The shift from processed snacks to healthy bite-sized treats is where Happilo comes in. With several households altering towards healthy alternatives to daily snacks, gourmet brands in the healthy snack space are gaining traction. Capitalizing on the 'Snackification' movement, where individuals prefer to consume smaller, lighter snack-sized meals, instead of a heavy breakfast, lunch, and dinner - healthy brands are witnessing a rise in the number of consumers.



The myth that dry fruits and nuts are solely for individuals from the middle class and upwards is being busted owing to brands like Happilo making their products easily accessible and viable for individuals, no matter their economic status.

Happilo's range of gifts in the hampers are exotic, and the finest quality of produce is sourced nationally as well as internationally. New, exclusive, and premium products like masala cranberries, healthy nut mix, super mix berries, green raisins, green pistachios, Turkish apricots, and masala mix fruits, are among a few of the many products that are included in these gift hampers.

With these healthy snack packs making a wonderful gift for relatives, friends, and loved ones alike, Happilo has worked towards making their products extremely accessible for every consumer, spanning the length and breadth of the entire nation.

With online deliveries beginning directly through their newly launched website, as well as through more than 40 channel partners, 5,000+ modern retail and general trade stores, the brand intends to reach 50,000+ stores in the coming year. Their e-commerce expansion within national boundaries with premium resellers like Amazon, Flipkart, Jio Mart, as well as their brick & mortar expansion in franchise stores like Wellness has increased the daily footprint and imprint of the brand by 10-fold.

The organization keeps the highest hygiene standards at its forefront and intersperses technology in all postproduction processes to ensure the highest grade of produce reaches the end consumer. With no human contact throughout the supply chain, Happilo aims at expanding manufacturing and distribution units as well. Sourcing the finest ingredients from around the globe, each specialized for the specific region, the brand brings exquisite products to the Indian subcontinent while sourcing the best produce from Indian farmers as well.

Vikas Nahar, Founder of Happilo stated, "We want the masses in India to have access to the best produce sourced nationally as well as internationally. The festive season in India is important for every family, and keeping that in mind, we have aimed to curate every festive box and gift hampers to the best standards."

Rajiv Singh, Head of Marketing commented, "Being a part of individuals' stories and memories is the best sort of involvement a brand can have with its consumers. With Happilo continuously working on engagement campaigns and consumer handshakes, we believe these tiny gestures of personalization make all the difference."

Happilo aims to curate special memories, and moments in their consumers' lives, on celebratory occasions and in their daily life as well. The brand is working on innovative campaigns and inciting messages for their consumers, to feel more connected with one another during these unprecedented times. For every occasion, Happilo offers consumers unprecedented service, quality and consistency, and unparalleled quality.

