Thousands of candidates appear for IIHM's first E-Chat Home Online Exam for hospitality

New Delhi [India], Apr 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), one of the leading and finest hospitality education institutions in the country, created history with the first phase of the E-Chat Home Online Exam, on April 14, 15 and 16.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the Online E-Chat Exam from the comfort of their homes. The online process was extremely successful as enthusiastic students went through the test and video interview. With ten campuses spread across India and the world, IIHM conducted the exam through each centre, seamlessly.

The E-Chat Home Online exam brought a sense of relief and satisfaction to several families. Parents and students profusely thanked IIHM for giving them the assurance that their wards would be stepping into a secured future.

"I completed my admission process into IIHM Bangalore campus and it was really amazing and gave me a lot confidence," said Yohan Chanda, a candidate.

"We are really thankful that IIHM is conducting the online exam even in the time of lockdown. It's a relief to know that life is moving on and securing a future for our children," said Yohan's mother, Savitri Chanda.

"I feel honoured to be a part of IIHM, my gmail handle has IIHM in its User ID. I want to thank IIHM for giving me this wonderful opportunity," said Shruti Singh, another candidate.

Studying at IIHM is a wonderful opportunity that no student, passionate about Hospitality Management, would want to miss. After three years, students of IIHM pass out armed with an international BA in Hospitality Management degree from the University of West London, UK. They also have the option of obtaining a degree from IGNOU.

With such a bright future ahead, every candidate who appeared for the E-Chat Home Online Exam is hopeful to get admission into IIHM.

"The online exam was a great experience and I am looking forward to and praying that I get admission into IIHM, said Malvi Maniya, who appeared for admission into IIHM Jaipur.

"I am really grateful to IIHM for conducting this online exam even in this crucial time," said Dipto Bhattacharya, appearing for IIHM Kolkata.

"I am truly impressed by the way IIHM is continuing its work even in this time of countrywide pandemic and lockdown," said his father, who was impressed by the way the exam was conducted.

"IIHM is the best institute for Hotel Management training and this big step for admission is great," said Meenal appearing for IIHM Delhi.

"At this time of lockdown when all schools and colleges are closed, IIHM's online entrance exam has provided opportunity to me," said Vikas Kondal, who appeared for the online exam for IIHM Goa.

"The questions were challenging and the interview made me feel as if I am siting right across the interviewer," said Anjali, IIHM Pune aspirant.

The second phase of the E-Chat Home Online Exam will be conducted on April 22 and 23 and the third phase will take place on May 15, 16 and 17, 2020.

