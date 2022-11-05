Three agreements signed between India, Taiwan firms in electronics, green tech

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Three memoranda of understanding were inked between businesses in Taiwan and India for cooperation in electronics manufacturing and green technologies, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to the report, all three agreements were signed at the 2022 India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit jointly held by Taiwan's Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI) and India's industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

Out of them, one MOU was signed by Taiwanese memory chipmaker Adata Technology and the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA).

Another agreement was by Taiwanese precious metal recycling specialist UWin Nanotech. Co. and India's Srikaarya Industries, the report said.

The third was signed by the Taiwan Environmental Manufacturers Association, Taiwan's China Productivity Center, Industrial Technology Research Institute, and Water Affairs Organization, and India's International Centre for Clean Water and Steady-taps Consulting.



The signing ceremony was witnessed by Taiwan's Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-Chyi -- who headed a Taiwanese delegation to India.

Stating that Taiwanese companies have been eager to grow along with their foreign counterparts, the minister urged the Indian government to lend support to the Taiwanese companies that invest in India.

In addition to the summit, Chen also attended a CEO roundtable forum where representatives of Taiwan's government and industrial groups joined with Indian attendees to discuss a wide range of topics.

Among the topics covered were electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, batteries, and electronics/information and communications technology development, according to Taiwan's representative office.

According to the Focus Taiwan report, Chen is scheduled to return to Taiwan Friday night. (ANI)

