Thrillophilia partners with GoAir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): While travelling for leisure or business, taking time out for a thrilling experience or activity is not just a desire but a possibility these days. Not just millennials but increasingly people across age groups look forward to travel experiences that are unique.

Thrillophilia.com has joined hands with GoAir, one of India's most trusted, punctual and fastest-growing airline, to extend an opportunity to the new-age travellers to plan and book their flights and desired experiential adventure activities with Thrillophilia on GoAir's website.

Be it Scuba diving in Thailand, hiking trails in Himachal Pradesh, adrenaline-pumping skydiving in Dubai, bungee jumping in Rishikesh, or river safari in Singapore - these and a lot more experiences are now available to customers, just at the click of a button through GoAir's website.

Excursions involving trekking, experiencing local culture and customs, food walks, cookery classes, and a lot more have skyrocketed with the yearly growth figures between 50-125 per cent.

This trend of experience-based travel continues to increase and Thrillophilia always strives to enhance the traveller's experience and create memories that will last a lifetime.

"We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with GoAir. This partnership will bring seamless access to 15,000 plus experiences of Thrillophilia to GoAir customers. GoAir.in, with its established airline market leadership, is the perfect partner to help us undoubtedly to further enhance the travel experience for travellers," said Chitra Gurnani Daga, the CEO of Thrillophilia, addressing the partnership.

"It is our constant endeavour to provide value-add to our discerning customers and our partnership with Thrillophilia is a step in that direction. Travel is not just about reaching a destination - rather it is about what you want to - and can do. Ultimately, it is the experience that vacationers want to create for themselves and cherish it for life. As a constituent of the travel and tourism eco-system, GoAir is delighted to introduce these curated thrilling experiences," said Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir.

GoAir currently operates 325 plus daily flights flies to 27 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Varanasi.

GoAir flies to eight international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

