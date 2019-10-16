TIE Global Summit to hold the 12th annual TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The TiE Global Summit four will be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 14 and 15 November 2019. It will also feature the 12th edition of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards which will take place at the same venue on the 14th evening.

The concept of the awards was envisioned to support and encourage entrepreneurs in their efforts, and to reward those who persevered in making their enterprises successful. Past winners include the likes of OYO, MakeMytrip, 1mg, WebEngage, The Beer Cafe, Moglix, Goals101, Locus, Unilodgers and ShareChat to name a few.

All the previous award recipients are successfully functioning in their respective fields with their brand name and recognition having only increased exponentially from the time they were awarded the TiE Lumis award. This is only more evident from the fact that the past award winners have raised more than 2.6 billion dollars combined.

"We are excited to enter the 12th year of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards. These awards have held a distinctive track record of identifying and recognising some of the most promising entrepreneurs early in their journey. We are proud to have the likes of Oyo Rooms, Beer Cafe, and MakeMyTrip to be a part of the Lumis entrepreneurial ecosystem. The idea of the TiE Lumis awards was conceptualised to support and encourage entrepreneurs in their journey and to reward those who had the knack of solving large complex problems of achieving scale. As nascent entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand the struggles and knockdowns that entrepreneurs go through. We knew that entrepreneurs needed validation, support, and recognition during the initial phase of impediments and obscurity. We sensed a need for providing a platform that celebrates entrepreneurship and its role in the Indian economy and the TiE Lumis awards are the result of that thought process", said Sandeep Sinha, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners.

Respected members from various fields including thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and academicians from the Indian and global start-up ecosystem will come together at the TiE Global Summit to accredit new start-ups in their search for an apt platform to kick start their story to success.

TiE Global summit four will help firms to network with investors and industry leaders, all the while providing them with media outlets, and coverage for wider recognition. The 12th edition of the awards will look to do the same, but only in a revamped fashion.

"We got the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Award in 2007. It was definitely a high point for us. It was one of the first awards MakeMyTrip and I had won. It was so very special to get recognised by not only TiE which is dear to my heart but TiE and Lumis. It surely helped me to aspire for more!" exclaimed Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

"I am the proud recipient of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Award 2014. At that time, we were just two years down the line, we were a start-up. What happened after that was that we went from startup mode to scale-up mode. I have a lot to thank TiE for. While Tie helped me to get into the start-up mode, the TiE Lumis award got me to the scale-up mode", added Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

