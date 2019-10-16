TiE Global Summit
TiE Global Summit

TIE Global Summit to hold the 12th annual TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:20 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The TiE Global Summit four will be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 14 and 15 November 2019. It will also feature the 12th edition of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards which will take place at the same venue on the 14th evening.
The concept of the awards was envisioned to support and encourage entrepreneurs in their efforts, and to reward those who persevered in making their enterprises successful. Past winners include the likes of OYO, MakeMytrip, 1mg, WebEngage, The Beer Cafe, Moglix, Goals101, Locus, Unilodgers and ShareChat to name a few.
All the previous award recipients are successfully functioning in their respective fields with their brand name and recognition having only increased exponentially from the time they were awarded the TiE Lumis award. This is only more evident from the fact that the past award winners have raised more than 2.6 billion dollars combined.
"We are excited to enter the 12th year of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards. These awards have held a distinctive track record of identifying and recognising some of the most promising entrepreneurs early in their journey. We are proud to have the likes of Oyo Rooms, Beer Cafe, and MakeMyTrip to be a part of the Lumis entrepreneurial ecosystem. The idea of the TiE Lumis awards was conceptualised to support and encourage entrepreneurs in their journey and to reward those who had the knack of solving large complex problems of achieving scale. As nascent entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand the struggles and knockdowns that entrepreneurs go through. We knew that entrepreneurs needed validation, support, and recognition during the initial phase of impediments and obscurity. We sensed a need for providing a platform that celebrates entrepreneurship and its role in the Indian economy and the TiE Lumis awards are the result of that thought process", said Sandeep Sinha, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners.
Respected members from various fields including thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and academicians from the Indian and global start-up ecosystem will come together at the TiE Global Summit to accredit new start-ups in their search for an apt platform to kick start their story to success.
TiE Global summit four will help firms to network with investors and industry leaders, all the while providing them with media outlets, and coverage for wider recognition. The 12th edition of the awards will look to do the same, but only in a revamped fashion.
"We got the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Award in 2007. It was definitely a high point for us. It was one of the first awards MakeMyTrip and I had won. It was so very special to get recognised by not only TiE which is dear to my heart but TiE and Lumis. It surely helped me to aspire for more!" exclaimed Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.
"I am the proud recipient of the TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Award 2014. At that time, we were just two years down the line, we were a start-up. What happened after that was that we went from startup mode to scale-up mode. I have a lot to thank TiE for. While Tie helped me to get into the start-up mode, the TiE Lumis award got me to the scale-up mode", added Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:24 IST

Bajaj Finserv's Sparkling Diwali: Avail great offers on business...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is running an exclusive offer on Loan for Doctors. With the festive season just around the corner, every doctor is sure to have a full schedule. To offer financing that keeps pace wi

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:17 IST

Street art supported by Asian Paints unveiled intriguing art in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): St+art India Foundation, supported by Asian Paints in collaboration with Government of Telangana and India Design Forum, has brought to Hyderabad an unprecedented Urban Art Installation as part of World Design Assembly 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Bank of Maharashtra complains of fake news in social media about...

Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 16 (ANI): Bank of Maharashtra has lodged a complaint with Pune Police and Cyber Cell against circulation fake news and spreading of rumours about its financial health on WhatsApp, news sites and other social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:31 IST

Stable outlook for global construction sector supported by...

Hong Kong, Oct 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said in a new report released on Wednesday that healthy revenue growth and book-to-bill ratios point to supportive business conditions for the global construction sector, supporting its stable outlook for the industry over the next 12 to 18 months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:27 IST

Inox Wind signs additional deal for SECI 50 MW capacity with Adani

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Wednesday it has closed a deal for sale of a 50 megawatt wind power project at Dayapar in Kutch district of Gujarat in which Adani Green Energy will be the strategic investor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:34 IST

Forum highlights low-carbon technologies and policies as key to...

Changsha (Hunan) [China], Oct 16 (ANI): Countries in Asia and the Pacific must adopt more effective and innovative low-carbon policies and technologies to secure greener and more sustainable growth, delegates said on Wednesday at a forum hosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Hunan Departm

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:03 IST

INVENT programme supports startups in low-income states

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): INVENT, a British government-supported programme, has successfully incubated 160 startups across different sectors since its inception in 2016, according to a senior official.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:37 IST

Indian eco-friendly batteries win Schneider Electric's 2019...

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the winning team of Go Green in the city 2019, its international student case study competition. Nimisha Varma and Naveen Suman of Team Aloe e-Cell f

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:24 IST

Equities flat in choppy session, Nifty realty gains 1.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Equities see-sawed but remained in the green during early hours on Wednesday amid positive global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:15 IST

ACC reports 45 pc jump in September quarter profit at Rs 303 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd said on Tuesday its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 45 per cent to Rs 303 crore in the July to September quarter compared to Rs 209 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:05 IST

Delhi FSL doubles number of mobile forensic units to cater to...

New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) has been sanctioned three more Mobile Crime Scene Units in addition to existing four units to handle the increasing volume of requests for crime scene examination and DNA evidence collection from Delhi Poli

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:00 IST

Pantene launches its new 'FREEDOM HAIR' Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): These are undoubtedly transformative times for young girls around the world, and Indian girls are also fueling the winds of change.

Read More
iocl