TiE Mumbai and IIM Ahmedabad Alumni organise IIMPACT Health Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): TiE Mumbai and IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Healthcare SIG organised a marquee healthcare conclave to promote, connect and foster the healthcare start-up community among their peer large healthcare companies.

Big data, analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, wearables, mHealth, robotics, use of augmented reality and 3D printing are fundamentally transforming healthcare delivery to patients, medical research, access to healthcare, physician-physician interactions and improving efficiencies in the healthcare supply chain, among other things.

With the surge of the healthcare start-up ecosystem in India, there is tremendous scope for innovative start-ups to make their presence felt. The theme for IIMPACT Health's very first conference was 'The Digital Transformation of Healthcare' and was well attended by some of the biggest names in healthcare in India today.

The purpose was to provide a platform where start-ups, established players, investors, academia and consultants could engage with each other, exchange ideas, debate them and network.

There were interesting discussions on how technology could disrupt established healthcare businesses and scaling up healthcare start-ups. A couple of thought leaders presented their views on healthcare developments in the coming decade.

Summing up the event, an economist opined that digital technologies were the only way to close the gap between healthcare supply and demand in India.

"India is seeing its own digital health revolution, be it the rapid growth of e-pharmacies, health wearables, use of AI to deliver treatment, clinic management via cloud-based platforms amongst others. This conference enables start-ups and large companies to come together and innovate towards building a digital health ecosystem", said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.

"The healthcare start-up ecosystem in India is booming, with a lot of innovative start-ups coming up to solve hereto unsolved problems", said Sudarshan Jain, Charter Member, TiE Mumbai and IIM-A Alumnus.

"This is a transformational time in healthcare", said Jawed Zia, Head of Abbott's pharmaceutical business in India.

"The need for technology-based services that help people manage their health challenges has never been greater. Technology will influence the quality and efficiency of services for better patient outcomes across the continuum of care," added Jawed Zia.

This one day conference was attended by over 350 delegates which included 80 start-ups, corporate executives, serial entrepreneurs & healthcare professionals, investors and IIM Professors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

